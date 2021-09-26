IPL 2021, RCB vs MI Live score: Kohli & co faces mighty Mumbai
In Match 39 of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday
While playoffs might not be an issue for RCB wbo are on the 3rd place in IPL points table, Mumbai would look to up their game after losing their previous clash against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians playing 11 Probables
RCB playing 11: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat/Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Tim David/Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini/Kyle Jamieson, Yuzvendra Chahal
MI playing 11: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
