IPL 2021, RCB vs SRH Live score: RCB looks to move up in points table

In Match 52 of (IPL 2021), (RCB) will face (SRH) at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

RCB has already booked its playoffs berth biut wthey would look to climb up in the IPL2021 points table as they are placed third with 16 points from 12 games.

RCB have two more matches to go in the league stage and if they win both these games, they will have 20 points and great chance to finish in the top two which is a great advantage to have in the playoffs.

vs playing 11 Probables RCB playing 11: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Dan Christian, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, KS Bharat, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal SRH playing 11: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Scoreboard