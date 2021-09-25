IPL 2021, SRH vs PBKS LIVE SCORE: Both in search for a much-needed victory
In Match 37 of the 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
SRH will look to keep playoffs hopes alive as the Kane Williamson-led side sits at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table with just two points from eight games,
SRH will also miss T Natarajan, who tested positive for Covid.
KL Rahul-led PBKS, on the other hand, would be desperate for a win after suffering a shock defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals. The KL Rahul-led team is languishing at the seventh spot in the points table.
Predicted Playing XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Kane Williamson (C), Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Kedar Jadhav, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
Punjab Kings: Lokesh Rahul (C and wk), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Harpreet Brar, Adil Rashid, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel
