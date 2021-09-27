- UK relaxes antitrust rules, may bring in army to boost fuel supplies
IPL 2021, SRH vs RR Live: Rajasthan looks to keep playoffs hopes alive
Although SRH is virtually out of contention, Rajasthan would look to up their game in a rucial clash. Check SRH vs RR Live score, toss, commentary here
IPL 2021 | Indian Premier League | IPL Champions
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
In Match 40 of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Monday.
Although SRH is virtually out of contention, Rajasthan would look to up their game in a rucial clash
SRH is placed at the bottom of the table, having lost eight of its nine games so far. Meanwhile, RR is ranked a spot above in seventh, having won four of its nine matches.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Scoreboard
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
