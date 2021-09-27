JUST IN
IPL 2021, SRH vs RR Live: Rajasthan looks to keep playoffs hopes alive

Although SRH is virtually out of contention, Rajasthan would look to up their game in a rucial clash. Check SRH vs RR Live score, toss, commentary here

BS Web team 

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Kane Williamson plays a shot against RCB
In Match 40 of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Monday.

Although SRH is virtually out of contention, Rajasthan would look to up their game in a rucial clash

SRH is placed at the bottom of the table, having lost eight of its nine games so far. Meanwhile, RR is ranked a spot above in seventh, having won four of its nine matches.


Sunrisers Hyderabad  Playing 11

Kane Williamson (c), Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jagadish Suchith and Basil Thampi.



Sanju Samson (c & wk), Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Liam Livingstone, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman and Chetan Sakariya.

