IPL 2021 Match 2: CSK vs DC preview, playing 11 prediction, head to head

In the second match of 2021 (IPL 2021), MS Dhoni-led (CSK) and Rishabh Pant-led (DC) will lock horns at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday.

While CSK had a terrible show in IPL 2020, Delhi ended runners-up last season in the UAE. With more firepower in its side that includes Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Steven Smith -- would be more confident to take on three-time champions CSK.

Delhi's newly appointed skipper Rishabh Pant, in an interview said, "My first match as captain will be against Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni). It will be a good experience for me as I have learned a lot from him. I'll apply my own experience and learning from him."

Prithvi Shaw could not do much in IPL 2020 but he is entering high on confidence after amassing 827 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Rishabh Pant, too, enters on the back of strong performances in recently concluded series against Australia and England. Besdies, they also have T20 specialists in Marcus Stonis, Shimron Hetymar and Sam Billings.

Delhi also has a decent pace battery in Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes and Anrich Nortje. That said, Ravichandran Ashwin and Amit Mishra could be the key bowlers in Wankhede Stadium.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, would be looking to get its combination right. The return of Suresh Raina, would bolster their batting and the prescence of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf Du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu makes it a formidable batting line-up.

The middle order will be bolstered by CSK skipper Dhoni, young all-rounder Sam Curran, and Moeen Ali.

Chennai also has a balanced bowling side with young pacers in Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar and experienced spinners in Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen, Tahir, etc.

CSK playing 11 prediction:

Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Krishnappa Gowtham

DC playing 11 prediction:

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Shimron Hetmeyr, (c), Marcus Stoinis, Amit Mishra, Ravichandran Ashwin, Chris Woakes, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma

Match 2, CSK vs DC Live streaming details

The CSK vs DC IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD. You can watch the live streaming of CSK vs DC match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.

Delhi Capitals Squad

(c & wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings.

Squad

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (c & wk), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, R Sai Kishore, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujra, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth.