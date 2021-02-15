IPL 2021 mini auction: Available purse, remaining player slots of all teams

The 2021 (IPL 2021) mini auction will take place in Chennai on February 18, Thursday, with 292 players slated go under the hammer.

The mini auction will start at 3 pm when eight IPL franchises will look to fill their vacancies and bolster their squad. The BCCI is yet to officially announce the start date of but the tournament is likely to start after the second week of April.

How many slots are up for grabs at mini auction?

In IPL 2021 auction, 292 players will compete for 61 vacant spots. A total of 1,114 cricketers had registered for the IPL 2021 auction and the list was pruned to 292 last week.

As 10 players, including former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, swashbuckling Australian batsmen Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith, England batsman Jason Roy, are in the Rs 2-crore bracket – the highest reserve price. There are 12 and 11 players respectively in the Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 1 crore list.

Out of the eight franchises, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have the maximum purse amount at Rs 53.2 crore with space for 9 players, including 6 overseas players while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have the lowest remaining purse amount at Rs 10.75 crore as both sides look to go with a tested squad in IPL 2021.

Here is a list of available purse and remaining slots for all the teams:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Number of players: 19

Number of Overseas players: 7

Available slot: 6

Overseas slot: 1

Salary cap available: Rs 19.90 crore

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Number of players: 17

Number of Overseas players: 5

Available slot: 8

Overseas slot: 3

Salary cap available: Rs 13.4 crore

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)

Number of players: 16

Number of Overseas players: 3

Available slot: 9

Overseas slot: 5

Salary cap available: Rs 53.20 crore

Kolkata knight Riders (KKR)

Number of players: 17

Number of Overseas players: 6

Available slot: 8

Overseas slot: 2

Salary cap available: Rs 10.75 crore

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Number of players: 18

Number of Overseas players: 4

Available slot: 7

Overseas slot: 4

Salary cap available: Rs 15.35 crore

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Number of players: 16

Number of Overseas players: 5

Available slot: 9

Overseas slot: 3

Salary cap available: Rs 37.85 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Number of players: 14

Number of Overseas players: 5

Available slot: 14

Overseas slot: 3

Salary cap available: Rs 35.40 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Number of players: 22

Number of Overseas players: 7

Available slot: 3

Overseas slot: 1

Salary cap available: Rs 10.75 crore