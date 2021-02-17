Check IPL 2021 auction time, live streaming and telecast details here

-
ALSO READ
Date to Venue: All you need to know about IPL players' auction 2021
IPL 2021 auction: Here's full list of 292 players up for grabs on Feb 18
IPL 2020, Match 4: RR vs CSK live streaming, match and toss timing details
IPL 2020, Match 3: SRH vs RCB live streaming, match and toss timing details
IPL 2020, Match 2: DC vs KXIP live streaming, match and toss timing details
-
Eight IPL teams would look to plug the gaps in their squads ahead of the 2021 edition of Indian Premier League at a mini-auction of players on Thursday (February 18).
Check full list of players to go under hammer in IPL 2021 auction on Feb 18 here
The auction will see 292 players going under the hammer. However, all the teams do not sit on the same boat and some of the franchises such as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) may not go aggressive in the IPL 2021 auction as they have retained most of their players from the IPL 2020. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from associate nations will be up for grabs in the auction.
Check available purse of all the IPL teams and team strength here
The highest base price is of Rs 2 crore and only two Indian players--Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav--have listed themselves in that reserve price. While eight overseas players--Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy, and Mark Wood have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket. There are 12 players on the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of Rs 1 crore.
Check full list of players released and retained by all the IPL franchise
When and Where to watch IPL 2021 auction live, check details here:
When IPL 2021 auction will take place?
The IPL 2021 auction will take place on February 18, Friday.
Why IPL 2021 auction is known as mini auction not mega auction?
The IPL mega auction takes place after every three years and while IPL mini auction are held every year within the three-year period.
What is a difference between mega and mini auction?
In the IPL mega auction each franchise is entitled to retain only five players while in IPL mini auction a franchise can retain any number of players.
At what time IPL 2021 mini auction will take place?
The IPL 2021 mini auction will start from 3 pm IST.
What is the venue of IPL 2021 auction?
The venue for IPL 2021 auction is Chennai.
Where to watch live telecast of IPL 2021 auction live?
Star Sports will live telecast the IPL 2021 auction in five languages namely, English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will broadcast the IPL auction live with English commentary.
How to live stream the IPL 2021 auction in India?
The live streaming of IPL 2021 auction will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor