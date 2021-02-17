Check IPL 2021 auction time, live streaming and telecast details here

Eight IPL teams would look to plug the gaps in their squads ahead of the 2021 edition of at a mini-auction of players on Thursday (February 18).

The auction will see 292 players going under the hammer. However, all the teams do not sit on the same boat and some of the franchises such as (SRH) and (MI) may not go aggressive in the auction as they have retained most of their players from the IPL 2020. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from associate nations will be up for grabs in the auction.

The highest base price is of Rs 2 crore and only two Indian players-- and Kedar Jadhav--have listed themselves in that reserve price. While eight overseas players--Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy, and have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket. There are 12 players on the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of Rs 1 crore.

When IPL 2021 auction will take place?



The IPL 2021 auction will take place on February 18, Friday.

Why IPL 2021 auction is known as mini auction not mega auction?



The IPL mega auction takes place after every three years and while IPL mini auction are held every year within the three-year period.

What is a difference between mega and mini auction?



In the IPL mega auction each franchise is entitled to retain only five players while in IPL mini auction a franchise can retain any number of players.

At what time IPL 2021 mini auction will take place?



The IPL 2021 mini auction will start from 3 pm IST.

What is the venue of IPL 2021 auction?



The venue for IPL 2021 auction is Chennai.

Where to watch live telecast of IPL 2021 auction live?



will live telecast the IPL 2021 auction in five languages namely, English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. 1 HD/SD will broadcast the live with English commentary.

How to live stream the IPL 2021 auction in India?



The live streaming of IPL 2021 auction will be available on Disney+ VIP.