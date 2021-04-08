JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2021 » News

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals players list, squad, full schedule, more
Business Standard

IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals players list, squad, full schedule, more

In IPL 2021, they have a new skipper in Sanju Samson and a flurry of youngsters with enough batting and bowling prowess

Topics
IPL 2021 | Indian Premier League | Rajasthan Royals

BS Web Team 

Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals (RR) may not have the most star-studded line-up but they do have players who can single-handedly take the game away from the opposition. Rajasthan won the title in the first edition of IPL but it has not managed to make a mark ever since.

In IPL 2021, they have a new skipper in Sanju Samson and a flurry of youngsters with enough batting and bowling prowess.

While Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag were the discovery for the side in IPL 2020, Rajasthan has also included Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, and Mustafizur Rahman to add more depth in its line-up.

The batting will be dependent on the likes of Jos Butler and Sanju Samson, while Ben Stokes can contribute with the bat as well as the ball.

The Royals finished last season on a low that led to several changes in the side. They also released Robin Uthappa and Steve Smith to include new faces.

Rajasthan Royals squad for IPL 2021

Sanju Samson (captain), Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Christopher Morris, Shivam Dube, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Liam Livingstone, K.C. Cariappa, Akash Singh, Kuldip Yadav.

Retained players: Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Robin Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, David Miller, Andrew Tye

Players bought at Auction: Chris Morris (Rs 16.25 crore), Shivam Dube (Rs 4.4 crore), Mustafizur Rahman (Rs 1 crore), Chetan Sakariya (Rs 1.20 crore), KC Kariappa (Rs 20 lakh), Liam Livingstone (Rs 75 lakh), Kuldip Yadav (Rs 20 lakh), Aakash Singh (Rs 20 lakh)


Rajasthan Royals schedule for IPL 2021


Date Match Venue Time
12-Apr RR vs PBKS Mumbai 19:30
Apr-21 RR vs DC Mumbai 19:30
Apr-21 CSK vs RR Mumbai 19:30
Apr-21 RCB vs RR Mumbai 19:30
Apr-21 RR vs KKR Mumbai 19:30
Apr-21 MI vs RR Delhi 15:30
May-21 RR vs SRH Delhi 15:30
May-21 RR vs CSK Delhi 19:30
May-21 RR vs MI Delhi 19:30
May-21 DC vs RR Kolkata 19:30
May-21 SRH vs RR Kolkata 19:30
May-21 RR vs RCB Kolkata 15:30
May-21 KKR vs RR Bengaluru 19:30
May-21 PBKS vs RR Bengaluru 19:30

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, April 08 2021. 16:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY