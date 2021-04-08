IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals players list, squad, full schedule, more

(RR) may not have the most star-studded line-up but they do have players who can single-handedly take the game away from the opposition. Rajasthan won the title in the first edition of IPL but it has not managed to make a mark ever since.

In IPL 2021, they have a new skipper in and a flurry of youngsters with enough batting and bowling prowess.

While Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag were the discovery for the side in IPL 2020, Rajasthan has also included Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, and Mustafizur Rahman to add more depth in its line-up.

The batting will be dependent on the likes of Jos Butler and Sanju Samson, while Ben Stokes can contribute with the bat as well as the ball.

The Royals finished last season on a low that led to several changes in the side. They also released Robin Uthappa and Steve Smith to include new faces.

squad for IPL 2021



(captain), Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Christopher Morris, Shivam Dube, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Liam Livingstone, K.C. Cariappa, Akash Singh, Kuldip Yadav.



Retained players: Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Robin Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, David Miller, Andrew Tye

Players bought at Auction: Chris Morris (Rs 16.25 crore), Shivam Dube (Rs 4.4 crore), Mustafizur Rahman (Rs 1 crore), Chetan Sakariya (Rs 1.20 crore), KC Kariappa (Rs 20 lakh), Liam Livingstone (Rs 75 lakh), Kuldip Yadav (Rs 20 lakh), Aakash Singh (Rs 20 lakh)

schedule for IPL 2021