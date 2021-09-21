IPL 2021: Check RR vs PBKS playing 11, live toss time, head-to-head score

-
-
Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will start their campaign in the second phase of 14th edition of Indian premier league (IPL 2021) on September 21 at Dubai International Stadium. It is going to be a battle of the explosive top-orders as Rajasthan is boosted by the likes of Evin Lewis and Liam Livingstone while Punjab has Chris Gayle and KL Rahul.
PBKS and RR have been underachievers in IPL and both will be eager to turn things around after disappointing everyone with their poor achievements in recent seasons.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) playing 11 prediction
Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probables): Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson (captain/ wicketkeeper), Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman/Tabraiz Shamsi, Chetan Sakariya.
Punjab Kings playing 11 (probables): KL Rahul (captain/wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle/Aiden Makram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.
PBKS vs RR head to head stats
- Total matches played: 22
- PBKS won: 10
- RR won: 12
- PBKS highest score vs RR:223
- RR highest score vs PBKS: 226
- PBKS lowest score vs RR: 124
- RR lowest score vs PBKS: 112
Know about Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:
When will the RR vs PBKS IPL 2021 match be played?
The RR vs PBKS match is scheduled on September 21, Tuesday.
Where will PBKS vs RR match will be played?
The venue for the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings T20 match is Dubai, Abu Dhabi.
What will be the match timings for the T20 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings?
The IPL match between the RR and PBKS will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
At what time will the PBKS vs RR IPL match live toss take place?
The Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings live toss between Sanju Samson and KL Rahul will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will telecast the PBKS vs RR IPL 2021 match live in India?
The PBKS vs RR will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.
How to live stream the PBKS vs RR IPL 2021 match in India?
The live streaming of PBKS vs RR IPL match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.
