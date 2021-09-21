IPL 2021: Check RR vs PBKS playing 11, live toss time, head-to-head score

and will start their campaign in the second phase of 14th edition of (IPL 2021) on September 21 at Dubai International Stadium. It is going to be a battle of the explosive top-orders as Rajasthan is boosted by the likes of Evin Lewis and Liam Livingstone while Punjab has and

PBKS and RR have been underachievers in IPL and both will be eager to turn things around after disappointing everyone with their poor achievements in recent seasons.

Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson (captain/ wicketkeeper), Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman/Tabraiz Shamsi, Chetan Sakariya.

playing 11 (probables): (captain/wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle/Aiden Makram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

Total matches played: 22

PBKS won: 10

RR won: 12

PBKS highest score vs RR:223

RR highest score vs PBKS: 226

PBKS lowest score vs RR: 124

RR lowest score vs PBKS: 112

Know about Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:

The RR vs PBKS match is scheduled on September 21, Tuesday.

Where will PBKS vs RR match will be played?



The venue for the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings T20 match is Dubai, Abu Dhabi.

What will be the match timings for the T20 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings?



The IPL match between the RR and PBKS will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

At what time will the PBKS vs RR IPL match live toss take place?



The Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings live toss between Sanju Samson and will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the PBKS vs RR match live in India?



The PBKS vs RR will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.

How to live stream the PBKS vs RR match in India?



The live streaming of PBKS vs RR IPL match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.





