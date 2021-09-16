IPL 2021: Check full squad and schedule of Sunrisers Hyderabad here

(SRH) would look to improve its performance when the second phase of the (IPL 2021) resumes on September 19. The 14th edition of IPL was postponed in May after the rise in Covid-19 cases in India. Hyderabad, which lost some key players to injuries during the first phase of IPL, has been languishing at the bottom of the points table with one win in seven matches. SRH will resume its campaign on September 22 against Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Stadium.

SRH would look to put up an improved show in the remaining seven matches to keep its playoffs hope alive. will get a much-needed boost as Indian pacers T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar would be raring to go after recovering from their respective injuries.

The only change in the SRH squad from the first phase of comes in the form of English batsman who has opted out of the tournament. The franchise has roped in West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford as a replacement for Bairstow.



SRH's full schedule for the second phase of IPL 2021:





Date Venue CSK fixture Time (IST) Result 22-09-2021 Dubai Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7.30pm Awaited 25-09-2021 Sharjah vs Punjab Kings 7.30pm Awaited 27-09-2021 Dubai Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals 7.30pm Awaited 30-09-2021 Sharjah Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings 7.30pm Awaited 3/10/2021 Dubai Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7.30pm Awaited 6/10/2021 Abu Dhabi Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7.30pm Awaited 8/10/2021 Abu Dhabi Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians 3.30pm Awaited

Full list of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s players list, along with their salaries:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Players name Type Auction price Kedar Jadhav All-Rounder Rs 2 crore Mujeeb Zadran Bowler Rs 1.5 crore J Suchith Bowler Rs 30 lakh