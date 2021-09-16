IPL 2021: Check full squad and schedule of Sunrisers Hyderabad here

JUST IN
Sunrisers Hyderabad will resume its IPL 2021 campaign on September 22 against Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Stadium. Check SRH's full schedule and squad for the second phase of IPL 2021

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Sunrisers Hyderabad. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) would look to improve its performance when the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) resumes on September 19. The 14th edition of IPL was postponed in May after the rise in Covid-19 cases in India. Hyderabad, which lost some key players to injuries during the first phase of IPL, has been languishing at the bottom of the points table with one win in seven matches. SRH will resume its IPL 2021 campaign on September 22 against Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Stadium.

SRH would look to put up an improved show in the remaining seven matches to keep its playoffs hope alive. Sunrisers Hyderabad will get a much-needed boost as Indian pacers T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar would be raring to go after recovering from their respective injuries.

The only change in the SRH squad from the first phase of IPL 2021 comes in the form of English batsman Jonny Bairstow who has opted out of the tournament. The franchise has roped in West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford as a replacement for Bairstow.


SRH's full schedule for the second phase of IPL 2021:

Date Venue CSK fixture Time (IST) Result
22-09-2021 Dubai Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7.30pm Awaited
25-09-2021 Sharjah Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings 7.30pm Awaited
27-09-2021 Dubai Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals 7.30pm Awaited
30-09-2021 Sharjah Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings 7.30pm Awaited
3/10/2021 Dubai Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7.30pm Awaited
6/10/2021 Abu Dhabi Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7.30pm Awaited
8/10/2021 Abu Dhabi Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians 3.30pm Awaited

Full list of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s IPL 2021 players list, along with their salaries:

Players bought in IPL 2021 auction

Sunrisers Hyderabad
Players name Type Auction price
Kedar Jadhav All-Rounder Rs 2 crore
Mujeeb Zadran Bowler Rs 1.5 crore
J Suchith Bowler Rs 30 lakh

Player Price (Rs cr)
Abdul Samad (uncapped) Rs 20 lakh
Abhishek Sharma Rs 55 lakh
Basil Thampi Rs 95 lakh
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Rs 8.5 crore
David Warner Rs 12.5 crore
Sherfane Bairstow replaces Jonny Bairstow (Rs 2.2 crore) NA
Kane Williamson Rs 3 crore
Khaleel Ahmed Rs 3 crore
Manish Pandey Rs 11 crore
Mitchell Marsh Rs 2 crore
Mohammad Nabi Rs 1 crore
T Natarajan Rs 40 lakh
Priyam Garg (uncapped) Rs 1.9 crore
Rashid Khan Rs 9 crore
Sandeep Sharma Rs 3 crore
Shahbaz Nadeem Rs 3.2 crore
Shreevats Goswami Rs 1 crore
Siddarth Kaul Rs 3.8 crore
Vijay Shankar Rs 3.2 crore
Virat Singh (uncapped) Rs 1.9 crore
Wriddhiman Saha Rs 1.2 crore
Jason Holder NA


First Published: Thu, September 16 2021. 17:30 IST

