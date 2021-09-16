IPL 2021: Check full squad and schedule of Sunrisers Hyderabad here

-
-
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) would look to improve its performance when the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) resumes on September 19. The 14th edition of IPL was postponed in May after the rise in Covid-19 cases in India. Hyderabad, which lost some key players to injuries during the first phase of IPL, has been languishing at the bottom of the points table with one win in seven matches. SRH will resume its IPL 2021 campaign on September 22 against Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Stadium.
SRH would look to put up an improved show in the remaining seven matches to keep its playoffs hope alive. Sunrisers Hyderabad will get a much-needed boost as Indian pacers T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar would be raring to go after recovering from their respective injuries.
The only change in the SRH squad from the first phase of IPL 2021 comes in the form of English batsman Jonny Bairstow who has opted out of the tournament. The franchise has roped in West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford as a replacement for Bairstow.
SRH's full schedule for the second phase of IPL 2021:
|Date
|Venue
|CSK fixture
|Time (IST)
|Result
|22-09-2021
|Dubai
|Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7.30pm
|Awaited
|25-09-2021
|Sharjah
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings
|7.30pm
|Awaited
|27-09-2021
|Dubai
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
|7.30pm
|Awaited
|30-09-2021
|Sharjah
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings
|7.30pm
|Awaited
|3/10/2021
|Dubai
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7.30pm
|Awaited
|6/10/2021
|Abu Dhabi
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7.30pm
|Awaited
|8/10/2021
|Abu Dhabi
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians
|3.30pm
|Awaited
Full list of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s IPL 2021 players list, along with their salaries:
Players bought in IPL 2021 auction
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Players name
|Type
|Auction price
|Kedar Jadhav
|All-Rounder
|Rs 2 crore
|Mujeeb Zadran
|Bowler
|Rs 1.5 crore
|J Suchith
|Bowler
|Rs 30 lakh
|Player
|Price (Rs cr)
|Abdul Samad (uncapped)
|Rs 20 lakh
|Abhishek Sharma
|Rs 55 lakh
|Basil Thampi
|Rs 95 lakh
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|Rs 8.5 crore
|David Warner
|Rs 12.5 crore
|Sherfane Bairstow replaces Jonny Bairstow (Rs 2.2 crore)
|NA
|Kane Williamson
|Rs 3 crore
|Khaleel Ahmed
|Rs 3 crore
|Manish Pandey
|Rs 11 crore
|Mitchell Marsh
|Rs 2 crore
|Mohammad Nabi
|Rs 1 crore
|T Natarajan
|Rs 40 lakh
|Priyam Garg (uncapped)
|Rs 1.9 crore
|Rashid Khan
|Rs 9 crore
|Sandeep Sharma
|Rs 3 crore
|Shahbaz Nadeem
|Rs 3.2 crore
|Shreevats Goswami
|Rs 1 crore
|Siddarth Kaul
|Rs 3.8 crore
|Vijay Shankar
|Rs 3.2 crore
|Virat Singh (uncapped)
|Rs 1.9 crore
|Wriddhiman Saha
|Rs 1.2 crore
|Jason Holder
|
NA
