IPL 2022 CSK vs DC Live Updates: Do or die game for Dhoni's Chennai
CSK vs DC Live Updates: It is the last chance for the Yellow Army of Chennai Super Kings to stay in the hunt for a playoff place. All they need to do is beat Delhi Capitals at DY Patil Stadium tonight
Topics
Indian Premier League | Chennai Super Kings | Delhi Capitals
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni, CSK vs DC Live Updates. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
CSK vs DC Live Updates
In a do or die game, Chennai Super Kings, led by the most successful T20 skipper in the world-MS Dhoni, would be looking to get better off the Delhi Capitals at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The match begins at 07:30 pm IST.
Delhi Capitals on the other hand are coming on the back of a very comfortable win against Sunrisers Hyderabad and are no pushovers whatsoever. Thus, this contest between Nort and South India promises to be a thriller.
IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Toss Timing and Details
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Chennai captain MS Dhoni and Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the CSK vs DC toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
CSK vsDC Playing 11
Delhi Capitals still won’t have the services of Prithvi Shaw as the opener and hence Under 19 star Yash Dhull can be played in place of Mandeep Singh as the latter has failed consistently in all the chances that he has been given so far. Apart from that, Axar Patel would definitely come in for Ripal Patel.
Chennai can also look to replace Simrjeet with Shivam Dube if he is fully fit and then play Dwayne Bravo in place of Dwaine Pretorious.
CSK Predicted Playing 11
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Pretorious/Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh/Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary
DC Predicted Playing 11
David Warner, Mandeep Singh/Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel Shardul Thakur, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed
CSK vs DC Pitch Report
The Pitch at the DY Patil Stadium is one made for quality cricket as chasing even 160 has proved tough at this wicket. For today’s match between Chennai and Delhi, the pitch will have something for the bowlers as it will offer some bounce for pacers and grip for the spinners. Being a night game, the spinners might face some difficulty gripping the ball as dew will make it wet.
CSK vs DC Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report
For today’s match between Chennai and Delhi, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 66-83%, while the temperature will hover between 31 to 28 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm.
The Weather in Navi Mumbai is slightly better than in Mumbai in terms of humidity and the amount of dew. However, a lot of dew is expected for this game and a captain winning the toss would look to field first without any second thought.
CSK vs DC Live Streaming Details
The CSK vs DC match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. This match between Chennai and Delhi can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
CSK vs DC Live Updates: Catch all the Live Updates and Scores from the IPL 2022 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
