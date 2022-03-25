IPL 2022 CSK vs KKR Preview: Test of pedigree between Shreyas and Jadeja

-
When it comes to the Indian Premier League, nothing comes easy as it is arguably one of the toughest sp[orting leagues going on in the entire world. Extra robustness was added to it with the introduction of two new teams in the form of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. 26th March 2022 marks the start of a new season of IPL and a mega clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and defending champions Chennai Super Kings would begin the proceedings to the cash-rich league which will go on for the next two months.
IPL 2022: CSK without Dhoni as captain
It would be the first time in the history of Chennai Super Kings that the yellow brigade would be led by any other player than the Thalaliva MS Dhoni. Not that Suresh Raina hasn't captained CSK, but it was only when Dhoni wanted to rest. But now, the chapter called MS Dhoni- the leader is finished and so swiftly that Yellow Army and the Whistle Podu gang didn't even get enough time to celebrate the going out of arguably the greatest leader an 0IPL team could have asked for.
However, when no Thala and Chinnathala (Raina) are available, 'Sir' Ravindra Jadeja will have to take over the reins and start a new inning in life that could end up being life-changing itself. At 33, it is the perfect time for Jadeja, who arrived at CSK 10 years ago, to take over from Dhoni and learn the tricks of the trade under his able guidance itself.
CSK vs KKR: Shreyas Iyer's challenges
Facing Jadeja would be another man searching for greener pastures after an injury turned his life upside down and he was relegated from the captaincy of the team which he readied to take over the world. Having been disappointed by the management of Delhi Capitals, Shreyas Iyer has now been given the captaincy of the third most successful and one of the most celebrated units of IPL-Kolkata Knight Riders. He will have the services of Pat Cummins later on in the league as he will return from a great successful tour as captain of the Australian cricket team in Pakistan.
IPL 2022 Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report
The Wankhede pitch has over the years had pace and bounce which has acted in favour of the batters, especially in evening games. It will hardly be any different this time around, although with summers approaching, the juices in the red soil of the pitch will be decreasing and it will become drier, to say that the ball would turn from the first game would be a bit far fetched.
Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai Weather Update
There will be a lot of dew on the ground and from 07:30 pm to 11:00 pm IST, the timing for the match, the humidity will range between 70-87% which is as humid as it can get. It is in these trying conditions that Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their IPL 2022 journey. The captain winning the toss would have no second thought in choosing to bowl first after winning the toss.
IPL CSK vs KKR Playing 11 Prediction
The Chennai Super Kings will replace Faf du Plessis with Devon Conway as the opener from the last season. They would also get the services New Zealand quick Adam Milne in place of Josh Hazlewood and due to injury Deepak Chahar too will sit out and his place in the Playing 11 most likely will be taken by the Under 19 sensation Rajvardhan Hangargekar. The team would initially go with Robin Uthappa but might replace him with Shivam Dube at some later stage
Kolkata on the other hand would promote Nitish Rana to the opening position in absence of Shubman Gill who was picked by Gujarat Giants and might play Uttar Pradesh's Rinku Singh in the middle order. Saurashtra's Sheldon Jackson would most probably don the gloves now that Dinesh Kartik is gone too. Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson and Shivam Mavi will still form the formidable bottom-six with Pat Cummins' place being filled in by either Chamika Karunaratne or Mohammad Nabi at the initial stage when he will not be available.
CSK Predicted Playing 11
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C), (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Adam Milne, Prashant Solanki
KKR Predicted Playing 11
Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rinku Singh, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi
IPL 2022 CSK Full Squad
MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.
KKR IPL 2022 Squad
Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav.
