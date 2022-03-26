IPL 2022 CSK vs KKR: Toss timing and Playing 11 prediction

-
-
It is a clash of the titans that will start the IPL 2022 as the previous season's finalists in Chennai Super Kings and KKR take on each other in the opening match of this season of the cash-rich League. The Indian Premier League 2022 would begin at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
IPl 2022 Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Toss Timing
Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2022 match today will begin at 07:30 Pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between the newly appointed CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja and KKR captain Shreyas Iyer would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, CSK vs KKR toss would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
Here's how the Playing 11 of CSK and KKR would look like
The Chennai Super Kings unit would go with the combination of five pure batters, two all-rounders and four bowlers. MS Dhoni will be counted as a pure batter while Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali would be the two all-rounders with Dwayne Bravo playing as a pure bowler.
KKR on the other hand would look to go with a settled bottom-six comprising of Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy and Lockie Ferguson. Pat Cummins, the sixth member of this cult will not be available and hence in his place either Mohammad Nabi or Chamika Karunaratne could play.
Also Read: IPL 2022 CSK vs KKR Live Streaming: When and where to watch the mega clash
Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing 11
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C), (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Adam Milne, Prashant Solanki
Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Playing 11
Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rinku Singh, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi
IPL 2022 CSK Full Squad
MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.
IPL 2022 KKR Full Squad
Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav.
