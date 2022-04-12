- Reliance Cap lenders to ask bidders to make all cash bids, form consortium
- Jan/Feb market sell-off was an just an appetizer: BofA Securities survey
- Jan/Feb market sell-off was an just an appetizer: BofA Securities survey
- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala divests Escorts stake; stock declines nearly 4%
- Retail inflation shoots up to 6.95% in March on rising food prices
- ED to summon former Xiaomi India head in investigation: Report
- Germany weighs snubbing India as G-7 guest over Russia stance
- India plans $2 bn more of exports to sanctions-hit Russia: Report
IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB live updates: Battered Chennai face upbeat Bangalore
CSK vs RCB live updates: Chennai Super Kings will want the two points against Bangalore Royal Challengers, no matter how they come. Catch all the live updates here
Topics
Indian Premier League | Chennai Super Kings | Royal Challengers Bangalore
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) would need to lift themselves after a nightmarish start to the season and play a "complete" game when they take on a high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.
The four-time champions haven't played the cricket they are known for under skipper Ravindra Jadeja, who has not been able to lead from the front.
CSK have only posted one 200 plus score so far while scoring sub-par totals in the other three games.
The CSK batters will have to face a potent RCB bowling attack including the likes of spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey and Mohammed Siraj.
ALSO READ: CSK vs RCB: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium
A buoyant RCB, however, are ticking all the boxes.
Opener Anuj Rawat, who hit his maiden IPL fifty, came to the party against Mumbai Indians, while Virat Kohli also got much needed runs. Skipper Faf Du Plessis can take any attack to cleaners and the top-three too are in good form.
Dinesh Karthik is the firing finisher for RCB and engineer-turned cricketer Shahbaz Ahmed has also impressed with his batting so far.
CSK vs RCB squads
Teams (from): Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja (Captain), Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.
ALSO READ: CSK vs RCB: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 22
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.
CSK VS RCB Match details
The CSK vs RCB match will be live broadcast across Star network in Hindi and English. The match can be live streamed on Hotstar in Hindi and English and a few regional languages as well. The live match starts at 7:30 pm.