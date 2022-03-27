- Women's World Cup: Proteas snuff out India with nail-biting last-ball win
IPL 2022 DC vs MI Live: Kuldeep Yadav bowling great, gets two in 3 overs
Indian Premier League Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Updates: Rishabh Pant won the toss and chose to bowl first. Mumbai, batting first are 83-2 at the end of 10.4 overs
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma with Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant during toss in IPL 2022. Photo:@DelhiCapitals
IPL 2022 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live: The Indian Premier League now moves to its second venue the Cricket Club of India in Brabourne, Mumbai as Delhi Capitals will be the home taking on the Mumbai Indians. This is the second match of the tournament as the first match was won by Kolkata Knight Riders against Chennai Super Kings.
This match offers the opportunity for both the captains i.e. Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma to claim the early bragging rights in the all-famous Delhi-Mumbai rivalry.
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Toss Update
The toss was won by Rishabh Pant who decided to bowl first at the unknown venue of CCI which might offer early help to pace bowlers and then become better for batting later on.
IPL 2022 DC vs MI Pitch Report
The wicket is made up of red soil as expected and has some grass to hold it rather than to offer some swing. And since there is no dew, the wicket might just offer some grip later on too said Danny Morrison and Matthew Hayden in the pitch report.
Mumbai Indians Playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi
Delhi Capitals Playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti
