IPL 2022 DC vs SRH Live Updates: Can Hyderabad return back to winning ways?
DC vs SRH Live Updates: Catch all the Live action of IPL 2022 game between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai as both teams vie for top four slots in Points Table
Topics
Indian Premier League | Delhi Capitals | Sunrisers Hyderabad
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
David Warner of Delhi Capitals during match 50 of the Indian Premier League 2022 between the Delhi Capitals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
The Sunrisers Hyderabad have now faced two defeats in a row after having tasted five consecutive wins. With the tournament moving close to the business end, it has become of utmost importance for them to now get the desired amount of wins and boost their chances of qualification. And to start their winning campaign again, they have to now face Delhi Capitals.
It has been an on-again and off-again season for the Delhi Capitals so far and as the tournament nears the business end, they would like to get some control and some winning momentum behind them as they chase their fourth consecutive Playoff entry.
The Kane Williamson led side would itself want to get back to winning ways as they know that leaving the qualification chances too late might hurt them later on. Thus this contest has all the ingredients to be a last-over thriller at a high scoring ground of Brabourne in Mumbai on May 05th, 2022.
DC vs SRH Playing 11
Since his return back to Playing 11, Washington Sundar has not been the same with the bat and ball and this might prompt the SRH management to play a proper spinning option in Jagadeesha Suchith or Shreyas Gopal and chose one between Sundar and Shashank Singh as the batting all-rounder. It would be interesting to see the Playing 11.
The Delhi Capitals on the other hand would want some consistency from the likes of Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur with the bat as Rovaman Powell is now being left to finish games with Kuldeep Yadav, far too often. But these problems might not translate into serious changes in the Playing 11 as of now.
DC Predicted Playing 11
Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya
SRH Predicted Playing 11
Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh/Washington Sundar, J Suchith/Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
IPL 2022 Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Toss Timing and Details
Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Delhi captain Rishabh Pant and Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the DC vs SRH toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
DC vs SRH Pitch Report
The Pitch at the Cricket Club of India- Brabourne Stadium is one made-for-run fest as more than 200 have been chased there and quite easily too. For today’s match between Delhi and Hyderabad, the pitch is expected to be another bonanza offer to go greedy for runs as bowlers would find it very difficult to contain.
DC vs SRH Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report
The Stadiums in Mumbai are notorious for the amount of effect dew has on the outcome of the game. The Brabourne Stadium too will have a lot of dew tonight.
For today’s match between Delhi and Hyderabad, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 75-89%, while the temperature will hover between 29 to 28 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm.
DC vs SRH Live Streaming Details
The DC vs SRH match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. This match between Delhi and Hyderabad can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
DC vs SRH Live Updates: Catch all the Live Updates and Scores from the IPL 2022 clash between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad here
