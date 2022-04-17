- Rising input costs, supply chain woes headwinds: MG Motor India prez
- Mutual funds add over 30 mn folios in FY22 on equity, digitisation rally
- Campus shoes IPO expected to hit in May; company to expand distribution
- Govt amends FEMA rules to allow 20% foreign direct investment in LIC
- PBKS vs SRH: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 28
- Frames per Second: The Big Bad Bollywood Wedding
- FPIs turn net sellers again, withdraw Rs 4,500-cr from stocks last week
IPL 2022 GT vs CSK Live Score: Can Gujarat trounce upbeat Chennai?
GT vs CSK Live Score: Catch all the Live Updates and Scores of the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2022 from the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune
Topics
Indian Premier League | Gujarat Titans | Chennai Super Kings
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
GT vs CSK, IPL 2022. Photo:@IPL
GT vs CSK Live Score
Buoyed by their first win this season and rest of four days to deal with and plan better, four times winners and defending champions Chennai Super Kings will take on the league leaders Gujarat Titans in an Indian Premier League 2022 clash at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Ground in Pune, starting 07:30 pm IST on April 17, 2022.
While the Ravindra Jadeja-led side would look to build upon the momentum, it is worth noting that Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat have dropped a point just once in their entire five-match campaign so far.
IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Toss Timing
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya and Chennai skipper Ravindra Jadeja would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the GT vs CSK toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
GT vs CSK: Expected changes in the Playing 11
Although Gujarat Titans are on a winning spree, they could do well to play Wriddhiman Saha at number three in place of Vijay Shankar who is terribly out of form. Even Rahmanullah Gurbaz could be tried in place of Matthew Wade to make the Playing 11 even more dangerous.
As for the Super Kings, Ruturaj Gaikwad hasn’t returned to form in five games, but it is good that Robin Uthappa from the other end is firing, otherwise, Devon Conway could have been given a chance. But knowing how rigid the CSK framework is, expecting a change in their Playing 11 just after they have won a game.
GT Predicted Playing 11
Matthew Wade (wk)/ Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar/Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal
CSK Predicted Playing 11
Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.
GT vs CSK Pitch Report
In matches, leading up to this one, it has been seen that the pitch at the MCA Stadium in Pune is helpful for the bowlers if they bowl the required line and length and at the same time, batters can also utilize the wicket to the best of their abilities to try and score as many runs as possible.
GT vs CSK MCA Stadium, Pune Weather Report
For today’s match between Gujarat and Chennai, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 33-62%. The temperature will hover between 24 and 25 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm. Chances of dew are very low as the humidity is very less in Pune compared to Mumbai. So losing the toss and batting first won’t be a bad option either.
GT vs CSK Match Details
The GT vs CSK match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the MCA Stadium, Pune. This match between Gujarat and Chennai can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
GT vs CSK Live Score: Catch all the Live Updates and Scores from the IPL 2022 clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh