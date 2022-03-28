- E-commerce portal Shopee shuts shop in India, CAIT welcomes move
IPL 2022 GT vs LSG Live Score: First ball wicket for Shami, Rahul scores 0
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score Updates: Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to bat first in the clash of the debutants at Wankhede Stadium
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Gujarat Titans players move to the Wankhede Stadium ahead of their game against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022. Photo: @gujarat_giants
IPL 2022 Live Score: The Indian Premier League is ready to add yet another rivalry to the list of existing rivalries as two of the newest entrants in the league- Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants will clash in the fourth match of IPL 2022. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The home team would be GT while LSG would be considered a traveling team since only four venues are hosting the IPL this season, all concentrated in and around Mumbai.
IPL 2022 GT vs LSG Toss Update: Titans win toss, bowl first
The toss between Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya and Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul took place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT. It was won by Pandya who decided to field first. The match would begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT.
Gujarat Titans Playing 11
Hardik Pandya (c), Shubamn Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Lockie Ferguson, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Varun Aaron
Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11
KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Catch all the Live Score and Updates from the GT vs LSG IPL 2022 here
