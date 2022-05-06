- Reliance Jio Q4 net rises 15.4% sequentially to Rs 4,173 cr, up 24% YoY
- Investors' wealth tumbles more than Rs 4.47 trn amid market drubbing
- Will act against officers furnishing false info on schemes: Finance Secy
- Axis MF suspends two fund managers amid allegations of irregularities
- Lower provisions drive Federal Bank Q4 net up 13% to Rs 541 cr
- Sagarmala project pipeline doubles to 1,537, cost rises to Rs 6.5 trillion
- Tribunal stays Sebi order against ex-NSE chief Narain for governance lapse
IPL 2022 GT vs MI Live Updates: Will it finally be Playoffs for Gujarat?
GT vs MI Live Updates: Catch all the action of the Indian Premier League 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians from Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Pandya led Titans aim for Playoff entry
Topics
Indian Premier League | Gujarat Titans | Mumbai Indians
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Hardik Pandya Captain of Gujarat Titans during GT vs MI Live match at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai in IPL 2022. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
GT vs MI Live Updates
The Mumbai Indians registered their first victory of the season as they defeated then number three in the points table Rajasthan Royals. With new infused energy in their team, the Rohit Sharma led side would look to make use of this energy and try and win as many matches as possible to keep the confidence o the players up for the rest of the four games.
The Mumbai Indians registered their first victory of the season as they defeated then number three in the points table Rajasthan Royals. With new infused energy in their team, the Rohit Sharma led side would look to make use of this energy and try and win as many matches as possible to keep the confidence o the players up for the rest of the four games.
The Gujarat Titans on the other hand were humbled by Punjab Kings in their last game. Needing just one more point to permanently secure their place in the Playoff, the Titans would look to go all out in this game
Itt is going to be an exciting close encounter and a mouthwatering one for the fans of both sides who will pack the Brabourne to its highest limit on May 06th, 2022.
IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Toss Timing and Details
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya and Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the GT vs MI toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
GT vs MI Playing 11
The Mumbai side would not look to chop and change anything as they have finally found the right Playing 11 which clicked together to get them to the victory in the last game.
The Gujarat Titans on the other hand could bring back Yash Dyal who performed brilliantly in the last two games. But his inclusion is dependent on the certainty of him being fully fit. Other than that, the Titans too don’t need to make any major changes in their Playing 11.
GT Predicted Playing 11
Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan/ Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami
MI Predicted Playing 11
Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith
GT vs MI Pitch Report
The Pitch at the Cricket Club of India- Brabourne Stadium is one made-for-run fest as more than 200 have been chased there and quite easily too. For today’s match between Gujarat and Mumbai, the pitch is expected to be another bonanza offer to go greedy for runs as bowlers would find it very difficult to contain.
GT vs MI Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report
The Stadiums in Mumbai are notorious for the amount of effect dew has on the outcome of the game. The Brabourne Stadium too will have a lot of dew tonight.
For today’s match between Gujarat and Mumbai, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 75-89%, while the temperature will hover between 29 to 28 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm.
GT vs MI Live Streaming Details
The GT vs MI match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. This match between Gujarat and Mumbai can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
GT vs MI Live Updates: Catch all the Live Updates and Scores from the IPL 2022 clash between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh