IPL 2022 GT vs PBKS Live Updates: Can Punjab halt Gujarat's winning spree?

GT vs PBKS Live Updates: Catch all the action from the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings encounter in the IPL 2022 as the Mayank Agarwal led side attempts to halt Hardik Pandya's team's winning spree
Mayank Agarwal captain of Punjab Kings and Hardik Pandya Captain of Gujarat Titans at the toss during GT vs PBKS match in IPL 2022. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
Having won eight of their nine matches so far, the Gujarat Titans are on cloud nine and they have yet another opposition at the front to conquer when they face Punjab Kings at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, May 03rd 2022.
The Punjab Kings, who lost the plot after losing a close encounter against the Gujarat Titans at the same venue when Rahul Tewatia hit back to back sixes, will now look to get their act back. They were beaten brutally against Lucknow Super Giants in their last game.
IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Toss Timing and Details
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya and Punjab skipper Mayank Agarwal would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the GT vs PBKS toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
GT vs PBKS Playing 11
The Gujarat Titans wouldn’t be looking to make any changes to their playing 11 unless and until necessitated by the injury concerns in the side or to rest some overworked players, which looks impossible as of now. If Yash Dayal is fit, he would straightaway walk into the Playing 11 and Pradeep Sangwan who bowled brilliantly in the last game would have to face the axe.
As for the Punjab Kings, they alongside Kolkata Knight Riders have chopped and changed the Playing 11 a lot and even though more than half the tournament has elapsed, they are without a settled team. The PBKS management would dearly hope that the likes of Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Liam Livingstone get back to form and Mayank is also able to get going.
GT Predicted Playing 11
Shubhman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal
PBKS Predicted Playing 11
Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh
GT vs PBKS Pitch Report
The Pitch at the DY Patil Stadium is one made for quality cricket as chasing even 160 has proved tough at this wicket. For today’s match between Rajasthan and Mumbai, the pitch will have something for the bowlers as it will offer some bounce for pacers and grip for the spinners. Being a night game, the spinners might face some difficulty gripping the ball as dew will make it wet.
GT vs PBKS DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report
For today’s match between Gujarat and Punjab, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 66-83%, while the temperature will hover between 31 to 28 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm.
The Weather in Navi Mumbai is slightly better than in Mumbai in terms of humidity and the amount of dew. However, a lot of dew is expected for this game and a captain winning the toss would look to field first without any second thought.
GT vs PBKS Live Updates: Catch all the Live Updates and Scores from the IPL 2022 clash between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings here
