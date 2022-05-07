IPL 2022 LSG vs KKR Live Updates: Can Kolkata keep its Playoff hopes alive?
LSG vs KKR Live Updates: Catch all action from the Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash in the Indian Premier League 2022 from MCA Stadium in Pune as Iyer's side fights to remain alive
LSG vs KKR Live Updates
The Indian Premier League is heading towards its business end now and teams are now looking to make sure that their Playoff qualification chances are up and running. And in that regard only, Lucknow Super Giants will take on Kolkata Knight Riders. Both the teams won their last game and thus a victory in this game would mean different things for both these teams.
For Kolkata, a win would be a chance to keep their hopes of qualification alive while for Lucknow, it will almost assure their place in the Playoffs as they already have 14 points from 10 games.
Shreyas Iyer and co seem to have found the right time just on time and they would look to continue with the same Playing as they face Lucknow Super Giants in a game that they must win to keep their chances alive. Both the teams will fight it out against each other at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.
IPL 2022 Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Toss Timing and Details
Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Lucknow captain KL Rahul and Kolkata skipper Shreyas Iyer would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the LSG vs KKR toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
LSG vs KKR Playing 11
As said earlier, the inclusion of Anukul Roy and Baba Indrajhith in the Playing 11 and making Shivam Mavi a permanent feature of the Playing 11. Kolkata will do a lot of good. And hence there is hope that the same 11 that beat the Rajasthan Royals, will be up and fighting the Lucknow side as well.
As for Lucknow, if Avesh Khan gets fit, they would have to include him and he is most likely to come in place of Krishnappa Gowtham.
LSG Predicted Playing 11
Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmatha Chameera, Avesh Khan/K Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
KKR Predicted Playing 11
Baba Indrajith, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi
LSG vs KKR Pitch Report
In matches, leading up to this one, it has been seen that the pitch at the MCA Stadium in Pune is helpful for the bowlers if they bowl the required line and length and at the same time, batters can also utilize the bounce in the wicket to the best of their abilities to try and score as many runs as possible.
LSG vs KKR Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report
For today’s match between Lucknow and Kolkata, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 32-60%. The temperature will hover between 27 and 26 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm. Chances of dew are very low as the humidity is very less in Pune compared to Mumbai. So losing the toss and batting first won’t be a bad option either.
LSG vs KKR Live Streaming Details
This match between Lucknow and Kolkata can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
LSG vs KKR Live Updates: Catch all the Live Updates and Scores from the IPL 2022 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders here
