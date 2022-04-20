- IndiGo ramps up hiring across roles in growth push, starts culture training
- 'Quite a character': The man challenging traffickers of Indian art
- Frothy valuations to take hit as liquidity withdraws: InCred Asset Mgt head
- Chinese lenders dominate APAC bank rankings with 22 in the top-50 list
- Saudi food startup raises $ 170 mn from Sequoia Capital India, others
- UK PM Johnson to offer India alternatives to Russia ties on visit this week
- India's R-value, used to track Covid, crosses worrying mark: Researcher
IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC live: Crucial points at stake in Covid-hit match
PBKS vs DC live updates: Punjab Kings will take on Delhi Capitals in a match that has been shadowed by coronavirus. Catch all the live updates here
Topics
Indian Premier League | Punjab Kings | Delhi Capitals
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
PBKS captain Mayank Agarwal in a net session. Photo:@PunjabKingsIPL
The upcoming IPL match between Covid-hit Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings was shifted to Mumbai from Pune following a virus outbreak in the Risabh Pant-led team. In a statement, the BCCI said it has moved Wednesday's game to Brabourne stadium to ensure no COVID infection goes undetected in the bio-bubble.
Five members of Delhi Capitals, including Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh have tested positive for the virus. Physio Patrick Farhart, sports massage therapist Chetan Kumar, team doctor Abhijit Salvi and social media content team member Akash Mane have also got the infection.
Both the teams are looking for a thumping victory to move up on the points table. PBKS and DC are placed at 7th and 8th position respectively. Both the teams have had some close matches but they failed to cross the line.
PBKS vs DC match details
The PBKS vs DC match will be played in Mumbai on April 20 at 7:30 pm. The match will be broadcast across Star network in Hindi and English. The match will stream live on Hotstar in Hinid, English, and other regional languages.
Both the teams are looking for a thumping victory to move up on the points table. PBKS and DC are placed at 7th and 8th position respectively. Both the teams have had some close matches but they failed to cross the line.
PBKS vs DC match details
The PBKS vs DC match will be played in Mumbai on April 20 at 7:30 pm. The match will be broadcast across Star network in Hindi and English. The match will stream live on Hotstar in Hinid, English, and other regional languages.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh