IPL 2022 RCB vs GT Live Updates: Bangalore must win to stay in playoff race
RCB vs GT Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans match in the Indian Premier League 2022 as Bangalore tries to stay in the hunt for a playoff spot
Topics
Indian Premier League | Royal Challengers Bangalore | Gujarat Titans
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
RCB team heading to the pitch during a match in IPL 2022. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
RCB vs GT Live Updates
The Royal Challengers Bangalore have one last chance to secure their place in the Playoffs and keep the dream of “Ee Sala Cup Namde”, which loosely translates to, “This year the Cup is ours.” They face Gujarat Titans, who have already made it to the Playoffs in their last league match, needing, not only a win but also a big win to improve upon their net run rate.
If the Faf du Plessis led unit is able to just get a win and not by a biog margin, then they would have to hope that Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals in their last game because Delhi’s net run rate is far superior to that of Bangalore and if both Delhi and Bangalore win their respective games, it is almost certain that it would be Delhi who would be going through to the Playoffs.
Will RCB be able to qualify or not, only time will tell. And the time for today’s RCB vs GT match in IPL 2022 live from the Wankhede Stadium is 07:30 pm IST.
IPL 2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Toss Timing and Details
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1000 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis and Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. RCB vs GT toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
RCB vs GT Playing 11 Changes
Both the teams are settled and have trusted on the same Playing 11 from last quite a few games. Hence, they would not want to chop and change until and unless forced by an injury concern. Hence no changes are expected in either Gujarat or Bangalore’s Playing 11 for this game.
RCB Predicted Playing 11
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.
GT Predicted Playing 11
Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami
RCB vs GT Pitch Report
The Wankhede pitch has been a batter’s paradise with the ball coming nicely onto the bat and dew in the second innings making it an even easier prospect for the men with the bat in their hands. A similar pitch is expected for the match between Bangalore and Gujarat too and it might be a high scoring bonanza
RCB vs GT Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report
The relative humidity will increase from 71% at 07:30 pm, the time of the start of the match to 78% by 11:30 pm, the time of the end of the game. The temperature will fluctuate between 30 -29 degrees Celsius. Being a night match, the players will have some respite from the heat.
RCB vs GT Live Streaming Details
The RCB vs GT match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This match between Bangalore and Gujarat can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the game on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
RCB vs GT Live Updates: Catch all the Live Updates and Scores from the IPL 2022 clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh