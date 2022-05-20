JUST IN
IPL 2022 RR vs CSK Live Updates: Dhoni will continue playing till IPL 2023

RR vs CSK Live Updates: Catch all action from Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings clash in IPL 2022 as men in pink and blue aim to secure a top-two position while Chennai look to bow out on a high

Topics
Indian Premier League | Rajasthan Royals | Chennai Super Kings

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

CSK vs RR, IPL 2021
Chennai Super Kings play against Rajasthan Royals. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
RR vs CSK Live Updates

Rajasthan Royals, the team that won its inaugural and only IPL trophy back in the first season of the league in 2008, would be looking forward to making it the second time in the same year that their champion skipper and Australian legend Shane Warne left for heavenly abode.

To do that, they could choose the simpler path of winning tonight against the Chennai Super Kings and finishing the league round at number two in the points table. This way they would get a direct shot at the final by winning the qualifier against Gujarat Titans.

But if they lose tonight, not by a significant margin, then they could still finish at number three or four and play the eliminator, win it and then play the second qualifier, win it and then make it to the final. Losing will then not be a luxury that they could afford.

Hence a victory in this game must be the ultimate goal of the men in Pink and Blue when they face the Chennai Super Kings at the Brabourne Stadium on May 20, 2022, at 07:30 pm IST.
 

The toss between Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson and Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni was won by the latter who said that his team will field first at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. 

Both the teams made one change each in their Playing 11. While Rajasthan were happy to have Hetmyer back in town after his child’s birth and he was straight away drafted into the playing 11 in place of Jimmy Neesham. 

Chennai on the other hand got Ambati Rayudu back in the Playing 11 in place of Shivam Dube

RR Playing 11

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

CSK Playing 11
 
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, N Jagadeeshan, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary

RR vs CSK Live Streaming Details

The RR vs CSK match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. This match between Rajasthan and Chennai can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the game on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.

RR vs CSK Live Updates: Catch all the Live Updates and Scores from the IPL 2022 clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans here

