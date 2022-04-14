IPL 2022 RR vs GT Live Score: Can Hardik's Gujarat return to winning ways?
RR vs GT Live Score: Catch all the Live Updates and Scores from the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Giants match in IPL 2022 from the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai
RR vs GT Live Score and Updates
Rajasthan Royals got back to their usual best as they won their last match against Lucknow Super Giants courtesy of a great last over by Kuldeep Sen. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans suffered their first defeat in IPL history as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat them comfortably by chasing down 163 with much ease.
Gujarat were defeated at the DY Patil Stadium and it is here only that they take on the Royals on Thursday, April 14, 2022.
IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans Toss Timing
Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson and Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the RR vs GT toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
Here's how the Playing 11 of RR vs GT would look like
The Rajasthan team is almost settled with Padikkal now opening alongside Jos Buttler. Since they played Rassie van der Dussen in the last game, they wouldn’t want to change him based on one game’s experience so he will remain in the 11 and so will Kuldeep Sen.
As for Gujarat, they need to get Matthew Wade out as he has now failed in four innings back to back and even B Sai Sudharshan hasn’t really fired. But in place of Wade, they can surely play Rahmanullah Gurbaz. The Afghan batter is known for his bullish approach early in the innings.
RR Predicted Playing 11
Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal
GT Predicted Playing 11
Rahmanullah Gurbaz/Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande
RR vs GT Pitch Report:
The Pitch at the Dy Patil Stadium is one made for quality cricket as chasing even 160 has proved tough at this wicket. For today’s match between Rajasthan and Gujarat, the pitch will have something for the bowlers as it will offer some bounce for pacers and grip for the spinners. But gripping the ball is going to be tough because of the presence of dew
RR vs GT DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai Weather Report
For today’s match between Rajasthan and Gujarat, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 65-81%. The temperature will hover between 30 and 28 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm. There will be a lot of dew as the match is night time and the dew point is 23 Degree Celsius
Catch all the RR vs GT Live Updates and Scores here
