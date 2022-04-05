IPL 2022 RR vs RCB: Pitch Report, Weather, Dew Update of Wankhede Stadium

Undefeated so far, will take on the in what would be the third game of the season for both teams. The match at the would be a crucial fight between two very potent bowling and batting attacks.

Both and Jos Buttler will be charged up having won one game each for their team with the bat while Devdutt Padikkal will be itching to perform against his former employers.

On the other hand, RCB will be excited after a close win against KKR where their lower order, in particular Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik got them to the victory which would be heartening for the franchise as the top order performed in the first game.

RR vs RCB Pitch Report

The Wankhede pitch has been a batter’s paradise with the ball coming nicely onto the bat and dew in the second innings making it an even easier prospect for the men with the bat in their hands. A similar pitch is expected for the match between RR and RCB too and it might be a high scoring bonanza.

RR vs RCB Wankhede Stadium, Weather Report

The relative humidity will increase from 68% at 07:30 pm, the time of the tsrat of the match and will increase up to 79% by 11:30 pm, the time of the end of the match. With dew point being at 24-25 degrees Celcius and temperature fluctuating between 30 -28 degrees Celcius, a lot of dew would be expected at the ground.

However, it was seen that a chemical was sprayed before the start of the match at Brabourne Stadium in the last game involving CSK and PBKS and it reduced the effect of the dew and similar sort of measures might be taken here too.

