IPL 2022 SRH vs PBKS Live Updates: Punjab, Hyderabad eye victory at the end
SRH vs PBKS Live Updates: Catch all the action from the non-consequential last league game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings as Wankhede and Mumbai witness their last IPL action this season
Topics
Indian Premier League | Sunrisers Hyderabad | Punjab Kings
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Aiden Markram of the Sunrisers Hyderabad during an Indian Premier League 2022 match against Punjab Kings in Mumbai. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
SRH vs PBKS Live Updates
It is after a very long time that the last league match of an India Premier League season will have no effect on the future of the tournament. Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings are out of the race for the Playoffs and this game is more about finishing on a winning note.
Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson has headed back to his country New Zealand for the birth of his child and hence Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the side in today’s game which begins at 07:30 pm IST on May 22, 2022, at the Wankhede Stadium.
IPL 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Toss Timing and Details
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1000 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Hyderabad skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Punjab captain Mayank Agarwal would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. SRH vs PBKS toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
Expected changes in Playing 11 of SRH and PBKS
Since Kane Williamson is not available, the Sunrisers would be forced to make one mandatory chance and Glenn Phillips, another Kiwi batter might get a chance in place of Williamson. Other than that, Fazalhaq Farooqi was good and so was Priyam Garg, the two players who came back in the Playing 11.
As for Punjab, they can try and check the services of Benny Howell and play him in place of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan could also be given a chance in place of either Rishi Dhawan or Harpreet Brar.
SRH Predicted Playing 11
Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Glenn Phillips, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi/Sean Abbott, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (C), T Natarajan, Umran Malik
PBKS Predicted Playing 11
Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (C), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Benny Howell, Shahrukh Khan/Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan/Ishan Porel, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh
SRH vs PBKS Pitch Report
The Wankhede pitch has been a batter’s paradise with the ball coming nicely onto the bat and dew in the second innings making it an even easier prospect for the men with the bat in their hands. A similar pitch is expected for the match between Hyderabad and Punjab too and it might be a high scoring bonanza
SRH vs PBKS Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report
The relative humidity will increase from 56% at 07:30 pm, the time of the start of the match to 71% by 11:30 pm, the time of the end of the game. The temperature will fluctuate between 30 -31 degrees Celsius. It will be a day game and hence there would be no question of dew as it would be a day game. Thus the Hyderabad and Punjab match will see players battling the heatwave.
SRH vs PBKS Live Streaming
The SRH vs PBKS match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This match between Hyderabad and Punjab can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the game on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
SRH vs PBKS Live Updates: Catch all the Live Updates and Scores from the IPL 2022 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh