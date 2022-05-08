IPL 2022 SRH vs RCB Live Updates: du Plessis wins toss, Bangalore to bat
SRH vs RCB Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in an important clash with respect to their Playoff hopes. Catch all the action here
Topics
Indian Premier League | Sunrisers Hyderabad | Royal Challengers Bangalore
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Marco Jansen of the Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore during RCB vs SRH Live. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
SRH vs RCB Live Updates
The Sunrisers Hyderabad are in all sorts of bother after having lost three matches in a row and are in desperate need of a win when they take on the cross -Deccan rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 08, 2022, from 03:30 pm IST.
The Sunrisers Hyderabad are in all sorts of bother after having lost three matches in a row and are in desperate need of a win when they take on the cross -Deccan rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 08, 2022, from 03:30 pm IST.
Bangalore on the other hand have had a recovery from continuous losses as they beat Chennai Super Kings in their last game and are now on their way to making it to the playoffs this season.
IPL 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Toss Result
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis became the first ma to win toss against Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Kane Williamson in this season of the Indian Premier League and he chose to bat first on a dry summer day at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
SRH Playing 11
Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik
RCB Playing 11
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammad Siraj
SRH vs RCB Live Streaming Details
The SRH vs RCB match would start at 03:30 pm IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This match between Hyderabad and Bangalore can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
SRH vs RCB Live Updates: Catch all the Live Updates and Scores from the IPL 2022 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh