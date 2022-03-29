IPL 2022 SRH vs RR Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

Kane Williamson's will be up against Sanju Samson's in their first match of the new season of the . The SRH vs RR match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in . This match between Hyderabad and Rajasthan can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Mobile Application and website.

When and Where would SRH vs RR IPL 2022 Match take place?

The inaugural match of the 2022 journey for both and would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on March 29, 2022, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's .

Where can people watch the IPL 2022 vs clash Live and Exclusive?

People can watch Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the IPL 2022 match between SRH and RR can be Live Streamed on Application and Website.

IPL 2022 SRH vs RR Pitch Report

Out of the 38 matches that have been played at the MCA Stadium in Pune, 20 have been won by teams batting second and 18 by the teams batting first and thus does not indicate what should the captain do after winning the toss. It is an ideal pitch with lots of runs for T20 cricket.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Weather Update

The one thing that will offer which was not available in Mumbai is dryness on the wicket and less dew. This would make the contest even for both the teams with the team batting second not having the advantage of batting with the wet ball which comes on to the bat easily. The temperatures will be in the late 20s throughout the match and the humidity in the lower thirties as well, which is ideal.