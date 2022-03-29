IPL 2022 SRH vs RR Preview: Williamson and Sanju Samson fight for revival

The 2022 will be moving to its fourth and final venue as and will go head to head in their opening encounter in Match number five of IPL 2022. More than just being a game to test out the best Playing 11, it will also be a chance for the likes of and Sanju Samson, the two captains, who couldn't find their feet in the last season.

vs Rajasthan Royals: Two supremely talented teams collide

The squad of both teams is so heavy on talent that it is hard to distinguish who would have the upper hand in this clash. While Sunrisers have world-class batters in skipper Williamson, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran and are well supplied by the Indian talents of Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad, their bowling comprises the raw pace of Umran Malik and Marco Jansen. Added to that is the Indian trio of T Natarajan, Bhuvenshwar Kumar and Washington Sundar who can walk into any Playing 11 of the world in T20s.

On the other hand, the Royals too aren't short on Indian talent as they have Yashashvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal up top and Riyan Parag with his all-around abilities down the order. Two world-class spinners in Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin are as deadly a combo as it can get. On top of all that is the foreign stars combination of Jos Buttler, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer and one among either Nathan Coulter-Nile or James Neesham.

IPL 2022 SRH vs RR Pitch Report

Out of the 38 matches that have been played at the MCA Stadium in Pune, 20 have been won by teams batting second and 18 by the teams batting first and thus does not indicate what should the captain do after winning the toss. It is an ideal pitch with lots of runs for T20 cricket.

vs Pune Weather Update

The one thing that Pune will offer which was not available in Mumbai is dryness on the wicket and less dew. This would make the contest even for both the teams with the team batting second not having the advantage of batting with the wet ball which comes on to the bat easily. The temperatures will be in the late 20s throughout the match and the humidity in the lower thirties as well, which is ideal.

IPL SRH vs RR Team News

Both the teams have their full quota of overseas players available and hence SRH will go with the batting trio of Williamson, Nicholas Pooran and Markram and play South African Marco Jansen as the lone overseas bowler.

As per Rajasthan, they would have to choose between Kiwi James Neesham and Aussie Nathan Coulter-Nile as the rest of the three slots would be filled by Jos Buttler, and Shimron Hetmyer.

SRH Predicted Playing 11

Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, (captain), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

RR Predicted Playing 11

(wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, James Neesham/Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

SRH IPL 2022 Squad

Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Saurabh Dubey

RR IPL 2022 Squad

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, James Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal