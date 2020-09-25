IPL 2020 live score, CSK vs DC toss updates: Toss will take place at 7 pm
At the CSK vs DC toss, to overcome the challenge posed by dew in the second innings, captains would look to field after winning the toss. Check IPL 2020 live toss and playing updates here
MS Dhoni. Head to head, CSK has an advantage over DC as it has won 16 out of 21 matches played so far between the two teams. Photo: PTI
CSK vs DC playing 11: CSK would look to field the same playing 11 from the previous game, given Ambati Rayudu is still down with a side strain. Meanwhile, Delhi would be forced to make a change after Ashwin’s injury. If that is the case, senior leggie Amit Mishra might replace him in DC playing 11.
CSK vs DC head to head: Head to head, CSK has an advantage over DC as it has won 16 out of 21 matches played so far between the two teams.
CSK vs DC toss prediction: The dew factor has forced the captains to chase the total after winning the toss. However, it has backfired on many teams, including Chennai Super Kings, during its previous IPL match. However, it seems both Iyer and Dhoni would look to field first, if they manage to win the toss since dew can play a major role. The CSK vs DC live toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST.
Match 7: IPL live score, CSK vs DC scorecard
CSK vs DC live streaming details
The live telecast of CSK vs DC IPL match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD in English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. The fans can watch live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, airtel stream, and Jio TV.
