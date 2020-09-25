IPL 2020: KKR vs SRH playing 11, squad, head to head, pitch report details

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020: SRH vs RCB playing 11, squad, head to head, pitch report details
IPL 2020: KKR vs MI playing 11, squad, head to head, pitch report details
IPL 2020: Check Sunrisers Hyderabad full schedule, match timings, venue
IPL 2020, RCB vs SRH preview: Virat Kohli begins hunt for elusive title
IPL 2020: Check Kolkata Knight Riders full schedule, match timings, venue
-
However, Hyderabad suffered a setback when Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh’s injury ruled him out of the tournament. Jason Holder is his replacement. This is the second time that Marsh has been ruled out of the IPL due to injury. The injury-prone cricketer had to leave the cash-rich tournament in 2017 after suffering a shoulder problem.
Check IPL MATCH 7, CSK vs DC live score, toss, playing 11 and match updates here
Holder, who played for Sunrisers in the 2014-15 season, last featured in the IPL in 2016 for Kolkata Knight Riders. He recently featured in the Caribbean Premier League.
KKR vs SRH playing 11 prediction
Kolkata Knight Riders: The KKR’s leadership group would not like to tinker the playing 11 from the its previous game. Unless there has been an injury concern at the start of play.
Check IPL points table and team standings here
As has been in the last two IPL 2020 games at Shiekh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the pitch has something for both batsmen and bowlers. A 150 is an average total at the ground and the team batting second would have an advantage considering the dew factor. Hence, both sides would look to win the toss and opt to field first.
Check 2020 IPL latest news
KKR won: 10
SRH won: 7
Head to head, KKR has an advantage over Hyderabad as it has won 10 out of 17 matches
KKR squad for IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik (captain & wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton (Wicketkeeper), Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik (Wicketkeeper), Ali Khan.
SRH squad for IPL 2020: David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow (Wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mitchell Marsh, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Sanjay Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (Wicketkeeper), Shreevats Goswami (Wicketkeeper), Bavanaka Sandeep, Basil Thampi, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor