IPL 2020: KKR vs SRH playing 11, squad, head to head, pitch report details

As has been in the last two games at Shiekh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the pitch has something for both batsmen and bowlers. A 150 is an average total at the ground and the team batting second would have an advantage considering the dew factor. Hence, both sides would look to win the toss and opt to field first.

The SRH leadership group has to make a forced change from its previous game given Marsh has been ruled out. It is unlikely that Jason Holder would be drafted straight into the SRH playing 11. This paves the way for Mohammad Nabi, most experienced T20 cricketer, to register a place in playing 11. While the second change will come in Siddharth Kaul who might replace Natarajan.

A revamped would look to forget its poor outing in its match, when Dinesh Karthik’s team take on (SRH) at Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The story for SRH was not different either in its first match as David Warner’s side suffered a defeated.However, Hyderabad suffered a setback when Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh’s injury ruled him out of the tournament. Jason Holder is his replacement. This is the second time that Marsh has been ruled out of the IPL due to injury. The injury-prone cricketer had to leave the cash-rich tournament in 2017 after suffering a shoulder problem.Holder, who played for Sunrisers in the 2014-15 season, last featured in the IPL in 2016 for He recently featured in the Caribbean Premier League.

