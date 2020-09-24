IPL LIVE, KXIP vs RCB 2020: Will Chris Gayle find place in KXIP playing 11?
KXIP must revisit its over dependence on openers Rahul and Agarwal, and would expect middle order, comprising Nair, Maxwell and Pooran, to fire. Check KXIP vs RCB live toss, playing 11 updates here
Kings XI Punjab players react after the wicket of Delhi Capitals player Axar Patel during IPL 2020 match, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Photo: PTI
KXIP vs RCB head to head
Since the inaugural edition of IPL, both the teams have played 24 matches against each other. KXIP and RCB have won 12 matches each.
KXIP vs RCB playing 11
KXIP will aim to revisit its overdependence on openers Rahul and Agarwal, and expect the middle order, comprising Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran, to fire on all cylinders. Both the teams will look to retain their playing 11, except there are some injury concerns ahead the match.
KXIP vs RCB toss prediction
Given the dew factor at Dubai in the second innings, the team winning the toss would look to field first and Virat Kohli, Rahul would likely follow the same trend. The KXIP vs RCB live toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST.
Match 6: IPL live score, KXIP vs RCB
KXIP vs RCB live streaming details
The live telecast of KXIP vs RCB IPL match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD in English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. The fans can watch live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, airtel stream, and Jio TV.
