IPL 2020: CSK vs DC playing 11, squad, head to head, pitch report details

On paper, it looks like MS Dhoni-led (CSK) will yet again get the better of (DC) as the two lock horns in Match 7 of the at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. Of the 21 matches between the two, CSK has won 15 while DC has claimed victory in just 6. But Capitals' assistant coach Mohammad Kaif has already warned that this is the new Delhi team and since it's UAE, stats won't matter much here.



Also, Dhoni & co did manage to defeat Mumbai Indians in the opening clash of IPL 2020, but chinks appeared in its armour as the team lost to Rajasthan Royals chasing a target of 217 runs.

Did Dhoni make a mistake by batting at number 7 where he could have gone up and kept the chase alive? Many feels so but one thing is clear, CSK will have to figure it all out before they lag behind too early.



For Delhi, the struggle is different. Ishant Sharma missed DC's opening clash due to injury and ace spinner R Ashwin, too, got injured during its clash againt KXIP. Kaif updated on the status of the two injured players but it looks like Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi will have to explore its options. The relief is they have Amit Mishra, an experienced adn well tested spinner in this format. Will they pick him? We'll see.



CSK tentative playing 11: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi.

DC tentative playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit Sharma.

IPL 2020, Match 7: CSK vs DC Pitch report

As has been in the last last three games at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the pitch has something for both batsmen and bowlers. A 150-plus score looks likely and the team batting second would have an advantage considering the dew factor. Hence, both sides would look to win the toss and opt to field first.

CSK vs DC head-to-head Total matches: 21 CSK won: 15 DCwon: 6 No result: 0

Here are the squad of both the teams:

Chennai Super Kings

(C) (W), Ambati Rayudu KM Asif Deepak Chahar Dwayne Bravo Faf du Plessis Imran Tahir Narayan Jagadeesan Karn Sharma Kedar Jadhav Lungi Ngidi Mitchell Santner Monu Kumar Murali Vijay Ravindra Jadeja Ruturaj Gaikwad Shane Watson Shardul Thakur Sam Curran Piyush Chawla Josh Hazlewood R Sai Kishore

Delhi Capitals

(C), Ajinkya Rahane Amit Mishra Avesh Khan Axar Patel Harshal Patel Ishant Sharma Kagiso Rabada Keemo Paul Prithvi Shaw Ravichandran Ashwin Rishabh Pant (W) Sandeep Lamichhane Shikhar Dhawan Alex Carey Shimron Hetmyer Mohit Sharma Tushar Deshpande Marcus Stoinis Lalith Yadav Anrich Nortje Daniel Sams