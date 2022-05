IPL media rights: Appeal stays despite drop in viewership numbers

The stage is getting set for the media rights auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is scheduled to happen next month. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which organizes the T20 tournament annually, may live-telecast the media rights auction on June 12, informed sources said, the first time it would be doing so.

In 2017 and 2008, when Star and Sony won the broadcast rights respectively, the media rights auctions were not telecast on television, though IPL player auctions have been routinely telecast on TV. At least ten companies have picked up the bid ...