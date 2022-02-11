IPL Mega Auction 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch, time & venue

-
The biggest day of IPL 2022 is almost here as it is the time for the IPL 2022 Mega Auction which begins on February 12 and all the yes would be set on the TV screen as the bidding wars start.
The two-day event will determine the future of more than 500 cricketers who have been shortlisted so far unanimously by all 10 teams. However, all things considered, a team can have a maximum of 22 players on board and some teams have already got four. Thus overall, not more than 200 players out of the 500 that go under the hammer will be sold.
But where will all this excitement unfold and when will all this begin? Here's the answer to all that
When and where will Tata IPL 2022 Mega Auction be telecasted?
The Tata IPL Mega Auction 22 will begin from 11 am IST on both days i.e. February 12 and 13 and will be telecasted Live on Star Sports Network and will also be Live Streamed on Hotstar.
At what time will Tata IPL 2022 Mega Auction begin?
The IPL 2022 Mega Auction will begin at 11:00 am IST
What is the venue of the IPL Mega Auction 2022?
The IPL Mega Auction 2022 will take place at Bengaluru over the two days of February 12 and 13.
