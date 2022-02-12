- Sebi penalises NSE, former chiefs over lapses in senior-level hiring
- Sebi bars Anil Ambani, 3 others from markets for alleged siphoning of funds
- Time to end arbitrary detentions, says UN after Taliban frees 2 reporters
- Canadian PM Trudeau urges protesters to go home, vows to end blockades
- Protesters continue blocking Canada-US border bridge as ruling takes effect
- Latest news LIVE: India records 50,407 fresh Covid-19; 804 deaths in a day
- US judge strikes down Biden administration's climate damage cost estimate
IPL 2022 Auction Live: 10 teams go for 600 players in biggest bid war ever
IPL Mega 2022 Auction Live Updates: The bidding war would begin from 11 am on February 12 as the 10 sides would go to fill the 217 slots left so far
Topics
Indian Premier League | IPL auction | Chennai Super Kings
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The Indian Premier League 2022 Mega Auction is finally here as 10 teams bid for 600 players in the biggest auctions ever in the history of the cash-rich league. The bidding war would begin from 11 am on February 12 as the 10 sides would go to fill the 217 slots left so far.
What we know so far
All the teams have so far made many retentions in the players' list with Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders retaining the maximum of four players allowed. On the other hand, three other franchises in Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore retained only three players each and Punjab Kings retained only two.
Two new franchises in fray
Apart from the eight original teams, two new teams have been introduced from this edition of the IPL. The introduction of the new teams was done after a heavy bidding war itself to buy the franchise for the city of Lucknow and Ahmedabad. While RP-Sanjiv Goenka group bought the ownership rights for the Lucknow team for almost Rs 7000 crores and named it Lucknow Super Giants, CVC Capital Partners, a venture capitalist group bought the rights for the Ahemdabad Franchise for over Rs 5000 crores and named it Gujarat Titans.
These two new teams were also given an opportunity to pick three players each after the original eight teams had made their retentions.
Thus before going into the auction, a total of 33 players were retained by 10 teams combined. A team can have a maximum of 25 players in the squad and thus still 217 slots remain to be filled.
List of IPL 2022 Retained Players
RCB: Virat Kohli (Rs 15 crores) Glenn Maxwell (Rs 11 crores) and Mohammad Siraj (Rs 7 crores)
MI: Rohit Sharma (16 crores), Jasprit Bumrah (12 crores), Suryakumar Yadav (8 crores), Kieron Pollard (6 crores)
PBKS: Mayank Agarwal (Rs 14 crore), Arshdeep Singh (uncapped) (Rs 4 crore)
SRH: Kane Williamson (Rs 14 crore), Umran Malik (uncapped, Rs 4 crore), Abdul Samad (Uncapped, Rs 4 crores)
CSK: Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 16 crore), MS Dhoni (Rs 12 crore), Moeen Ali (Rs 8 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 6 crores)
DC: Rishabh Pant (Rs 16 crore), Axar Patel (Rs 9 crore), Prithvi Shaw(Rs 7.5 crore) and Anrich Nortje (Rs 6.5 crore)
RR: Sanju Samson (Rs 14 crores), Jos Buttler (Rs 10 crore) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (Uncapped, Rs 4 crore).
KKR: Sunil Narine (Rs 12 crore), Andre Russell (Rs 8 crore), Varun Chakravarthy (Rs 8 crore) and Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 6 crore)
LSG- KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi
GT- Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill
Purse remaining for each IPL team after retentions:
RCB - 57 crore
MI - 48 crore
PBKS - 72 crore
SRH - 68 crore
CSK - 48 crore
DC - 47.5 crore
KKR - 48 crore
RR - 62 crore
LSG- 59 crore
GT- 52 crore
Catch all the LIVE UPDATES from the TATA IPL 2022 Mega Auction here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh