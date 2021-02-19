IPL mini-auction 2021: Complete list of players bought by francises

Following is the list of players bought by franchises during the mini- on Thursday.

Each team has a salary cap of Rs 85 crore but for the mini-auction, they had limited purse to buy players for 61 slots.

Punjab Kings had the maximum available salary cap of Rs 53.20 crore prior to the beginning of Thursday's auction, followed by Rajasthan Royals (Rs 37.85 crore), Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 35.40 crore).

The salary cap available for other teams was: Delhi Capitals (Rs 13.40 crore), Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 10.75 crore), Mumbai Indians (Rs 15.35 crore) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 10.75 crore).

The List:



Chennai Super Kings (Amount Spent: INR 17.35 crore)



Krishnappa Gowtham



INR 9.25 crore



Moeen Ali



INR 7 crore



Cheteshwar Pujara



INR 50 lakh



K Bhagath Varma



INR 20 lakh



C Hari Nishaanth



INR 20 lakh



M Harisankar Reddy



INR 20 lakh



Delhi Capitals (Amount Spent 11.25 crore)



============



Tom Curran



INR 5.25 crore



Steven Smith INR 2.20 crore



Sam Billings



INR 2 crore



Umesh Yadav INR 1 crore



Ripal Patel



INR 20 lakh



Vishnu Vinod INR 20 lakh



Lukman Meriwala INR 20 lakh



M Siddharth INR 20 lakh



Kolkata Knight Riders (Amount spent: 7.55 crore)



===============



Shakib Al Hasan



INR 3.2 crore



Harbhajan Singh



INR 2 crore



Ben Cutting



INR 75 lakh



Karun Nair



INR 50 lakh



Pawan Negi



INR 50 lakh



Venkatesh Iyer



INR 20 lakh



Sheldon Jackson



INR 20 lakh



Vaibhav Arora



INR 20 lakh



Mumbai Indians (Amount Spent INR 11.70 crore)



===============



Nathan Coulter-Nile



INR 5 crore



Adam Milne



INR 3.20 crore



Piyush Chawla INR 2.40 crore



James Neesham INR 50 lakh



Yudhvir Charak INR 20 lakh



Marco Jansen



INR 20 lakh



Arjun Tendulkar INR 20 lakh



Punjab Kings (Amount spent 34.40 crore)



==========



Jhye Richardson



INR 14 crore



Riley Meredith



INR 8 crore



Shahrukh Khan



INR 5.25 crore



Moises Henriques



INR 4.20 crore



Dawid Malan



INR 1.5 crore



Fabian Allen



INR 75 lakh



Jalaj Saxena



INR 30 lakh



Saurabh Kumar



INR 20 lakh



Utkarsh Singh



INR 20 lakh



Rajasthan Royals (Amount spent 24.20 crore)



===================



Christopher Morris



INR 16.25 crore



Shivam Dube



INR 4.40 crore



Chetan Sakariya INR 1.20 crore



Mustafizur Rahman



INR 1 crore



Liam Livingstone



INR 75 lakh



K C Cariappa



INR 20 lakh



Akash Singh



INR 20 lakh



Kuldip Yadav



INR 20 lakh



Royal Challengers Bangalore (Amount spent 35.05 crore)



======================



Kyle Jamieson



INR 15 crore



Glenn Maxwell



INR 14.25 crore



Dan Christian



INR 4.80 crore



Sachin Baby



INR



20 lakh



Rajat Patidar



Batsman



INR 20 lakh



Mohammed Azharudeen



INR 20 lakh



Suyash Prabhudesai



INR 20 lakh



Kona Srikar Bharat



INR 20 lakh



Sunrisers Hyderabad (Amount spent INR 3.8 crore)



==============



Kedar Jadhav



INR 2 crore



Mujeeb Zadran INR 1.5 crore



J Suchith



INR 30 Lakh.

