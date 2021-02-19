IPL mini-auction 2021: Complete list of players bought by francises

-
-
Following is the list of players bought by franchises during the mini-IPL auction on Thursday.
Each team has a salary cap of Rs 85 crore but for the mini-auction, they had limited purse to buy players for 61 slots.
Punjab Kings had the maximum available salary cap of Rs 53.20 crore prior to the beginning of Thursday's auction, followed by Rajasthan Royals (Rs 37.85 crore), Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 35.40 crore).
The salary cap available for other teams was: Delhi Capitals (Rs 13.40 crore), Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 10.75 crore), Mumbai Indians (Rs 15.35 crore) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 10.75 crore).
The List:
Chennai Super Kings (Amount Spent: INR 17.35 crore)
Krishnappa Gowtham
INR 9.25 crore
Moeen Ali
INR 7 crore
Cheteshwar Pujara
INR 50 lakh
K Bhagath Varma
INR 20 lakh
C Hari Nishaanth
INR 20 lakh
M Harisankar Reddy
INR 20 lakh
Delhi Capitals (Amount Spent 11.25 crore)
============
Tom Curran
INR 5.25 crore
Steven Smith INR 2.20 crore
Sam Billings
INR 2 crore
Umesh Yadav INR 1 crore
Ripal Patel
INR 20 lakh
Vishnu Vinod INR 20 lakh
Lukman Meriwala INR 20 lakh
M Siddharth INR 20 lakh
Kolkata Knight Riders (Amount spent: 7.55 crore)
===============
Shakib Al Hasan
INR 3.2 crore
Harbhajan Singh
INR 2 crore
Ben Cutting
INR 75 lakh
Karun Nair
INR 50 lakh
Pawan Negi
INR 50 lakh
Venkatesh Iyer
INR 20 lakh
Sheldon Jackson
INR 20 lakh
Vaibhav Arora
INR 20 lakh
Mumbai Indians (Amount Spent INR 11.70 crore)
===============
Nathan Coulter-Nile
INR 5 crore
Adam Milne
INR 3.20 crore
Piyush Chawla INR 2.40 crore
James Neesham INR 50 lakh
Yudhvir Charak INR 20 lakh
Marco Jansen
INR 20 lakh
Arjun Tendulkar INR 20 lakh
Punjab Kings (Amount spent 34.40 crore)
==========
Jhye Richardson
INR 14 crore
Riley Meredith
INR 8 crore
Shahrukh Khan
INR 5.25 crore
Moises Henriques
INR 4.20 crore
Dawid Malan
INR 1.5 crore
Fabian Allen
INR 75 lakh
Jalaj Saxena
INR 30 lakh
Saurabh Kumar
INR 20 lakh
Utkarsh Singh
INR 20 lakh
Rajasthan Royals (Amount spent 24.20 crore)
===================
Christopher Morris
INR 16.25 crore
Shivam Dube
INR 4.40 crore
Chetan Sakariya INR 1.20 crore
Mustafizur Rahman
INR 1 crore
Liam Livingstone
INR 75 lakh
K C Cariappa
INR 20 lakh
Akash Singh
INR 20 lakh
Kuldip Yadav
INR 20 lakh
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Amount spent 35.05 crore)
======================
Kyle Jamieson
INR 15 crore
Glenn Maxwell
INR 14.25 crore
Dan Christian
INR 4.80 crore
Sachin Baby
INR
20 lakh
Rajat Patidar
Batsman
INR 20 lakh
Mohammed Azharudeen
INR 20 lakh
Suyash Prabhudesai
INR 20 lakh
Kona Srikar Bharat
INR 20 lakh
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Amount spent INR 3.8 crore)
==============
Kedar Jadhav
INR 2 crore
Mujeeb Zadran INR 1.5 crore
J Suchith
INR 30 Lakh.
