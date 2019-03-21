JUST IN
West Indies a threat to all teams in World Cup, says Dwayne Bravo

IPL promises to be bigger, better: Here's a look at what in store for 2019

From multiple language feeds to digital engagement initiatives and innovative wrap programming, here's a look at what is in store for the 2019 edition of the IPL

Urvi Malvania 

IPL
 

The Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL) starts its 12th edition this Saturday. This is the annual T-20 extravaganza's second year on the Star India network, which hopes to make it bigger and better than the previous seasons. From multiple language feeds to digital engagement initiatives and innovative wrap programming, here's a look at what is in store for the 2019 edition of the IPL

Apart from Hindi and English, the tournament will be telecast in multiple Indian languages — Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali — from the Star Sports bouquet. In addition, the opening and closing ceremonies, and the Sunday matches will be telecast in Marathi and Malayalam on entertainment channels in the respective language from the Star India network


The network has roped in 18 sponsors for the league on TV, and eight for Hotstar, the OTT platform from Star India Estimates peg Star India's revenue from this season of the IPL at nearly Rs 2,200 crore. The broadcaster has sold almost 95 per cent of the ad inventory for the season. Last year, Star India earned around Rs 2,000 crore in advertising revenue from the IPL


Apart from multiple languages, the network has also designed special feeds and programmes to engage with family audiences over the weekend


On Hotstar, the network has introduced innovations through technology that include community viewing experience through the app, and gamification


List of sponsors

TV: Phone Pe, Coke, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, Dream 11, Make My Trip, Swiggy, Voltas, MRF, Big Bazaar, Samsung QLED, Polycab, Oppo, Vivo, Byju's, Mondelez, Mobile Premier League, Vimal

Hotstar: Amazon Pay, Dream 11, Coca-cola, Flipkart, Madhura Garments, Maruti Suzuki


Ad revenue

Rs 2,000 cr

for Star India from IPL 2018

Rs 2,200 cr

Estimated for Star India in IPL 2019
First Published: Thu, March 21 2019. 21:45 IST

