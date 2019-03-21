IPL promises to be bigger, better: Here's a look at what in store for 2019

The (IPL) starts its 12th edition this Saturday. This is the annual T-20 extravaganza's second year on network, which hopes to make it bigger and better than the previous seasons. From multiple language feeds to digital engagement initiatives and innovative wrap programming, here's a look at what is in store for the 2019 edition of the IPL

Apart from Hindi and English, the tournament will be telecast in multiple Indian languages — Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali — from the Star Sports bouquet. In addition, the opening and closing ceremonies, and the Sunday matches will be telecast in Marathi and Malayalam on entertainment channels in the respective language from network

The network has roped in 18 sponsors for the league on TV, and eight for Hotstar, the OTT platform from Estimates peg Star India's revenue from this season of the IPL at nearly Rs 2,200 crore. The broadcaster has sold almost 95 per cent of the ad inventory for the season. Last year, Star India earned around Rs 2,000 crore in from the IPL

Apart from multiple languages, the network has also designed special feeds and programmes to engage with family audiences over the weekend

On Hotstar, the network has introduced innovations through technology that include community viewing experience through the app, and gamification

List of sponsors TV: Phone Pe, Coke, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, Dream 11, Make My Trip, Swiggy, Voltas, MRF, Big Bazaar, QLED, Polycab, Oppo, Vivo, Byju's, Mondelez, Mobile Premier League, Vimal Hotstar: Pay, Dream 11, Coca-cola, Flipkart, Madhura Garments, Maruti Suzuki