IPL returns amid Covid-19 pandemic: What the new season has in store

In a season of relentless cricket that has seen India triumph in Australia and outsmart a formidable English side at home, you’d forgiven for thinking that the best is already behind us. After all, it’s tough to better back-to-back winning performances against two of the top teams in the world.

Yet, the allure of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is such that in pure sporting terms, the climax of this most absorbing of cricket seasons may well arrive over the next two months. The tournament, which kicks off in Chennai tonight, holds greater significance this time around since it ...