ISL 2018-19: When and where to watch Atletico de Kolkata vs Kerala Blasters

After a wretched campaign in the previous edition, former champions will renew acquaintances with two-time runners-up Kerala Blasters in the opening match of the Indian Super League (ISL) at Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake stadium, Kolkata) on Saturday. The match is a repeat of two finals (2014 and 2016) that were both won by Kolkata.

The opening match of the fifth season of the ISL will see ATK's new coach Steve Coppell take on his former club Kerala.

finished ninth last season while Kerala missed out on the semifinal spot by finishing sixth. saw their coach and former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham sacked towards the end of their campaign in which they managed to win just four games.

Kerala too saw the removal of coach Rene Muelensteen with former England goalkeeper David James taking over this time.

match 1: Atletico de Kolkata vs Kerala Blasters

When and Where to watch: Atletico de Kolkata vs Kerala Blasters

Atletico de Kolkata vs Kerala Blasters match Time and venue: 7:30 PM (IST), Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake stadium, Kolkata)

Atletico de Kolkata vs Kerala Blasters match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 3 in English Commentary; Star Sports Hindi 1 and Star Sports 1HD in Hindi Commentary; and Star Sports Tamil 1 (Tamil Commentary).

Atletico de Kolkata vs Kerala Blasters match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar and JioTV.