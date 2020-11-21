ISL 2020-21: Check NorthEast vs Mumbai match details and live streaming

The matchday 2 of the 2020-21 (ISL 2020-21) will see NorthEast United FC take on Mumbai City FC on Saturday at the Tilak Maidan stadium, in Goa.

Both the teams have remained underachievers in the ISL for the past 6 seasons. NorthEast United has qualified for the playoffs just once. Its highest position in the history of the ISL has been a 4th place finish which came in 2018-19 season. It finished bottom of the league twice, and in the 2019-20 season the club managed to finish second-last. Mumbai City FC has not done well either. The Mumbai side has been able to reach the playoffs just twice.

Ahead of ISL 2020-21, both the teams have made significant changes in their squads. Let’s take a look at the changes both teams have made.

The Highlanders have signed 19 new players, with 15 players going out. The Guwahati-based club will be looking for a strong start under new coach Gerard Nus, who is the 9th manager of the club in 7 seasons. One of the concerns for the club has been its goal scoring abilities. In the 98 matches the club has played so far in 6 seasons, the team has managed to score only 95 goals. The club will be heavily dependent on its two new signings, Kwesi Appiah and Idrissa Sylla, when they go out against Mumbai on Saturday. Another player the club will be depending on is midfielder Federico Gallego.

“Federico Gallego is an important player for the club. Not only because of his past contributions. We expect a lot from him in the current squad,” head coach Nus said during a pre-match conference.

Another player Mumbai would like to keep on eye is Portuguese winger Luis Machado. He is one of the biggest names in the NorthEast United’s squad. Machado has played in the Portuguese Primeira Division for 6 years and will form an integral part of Highlanders’ plan this season.

With plenty of experienced players at the back, NorthEast United looks set for the seventh season. Could this season turn out to be different for them? We can expect some answers on Saturday.

NorthEast United FC’S full list of players for 2020-21 season



Goalkeepers: Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka



Defenders: Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Rakesh Pradhan, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Wayne Vaz



Midfielders: Imran Khan, Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela



Forwards: Luis Machado, Idrissa Sylla, Kwesi Appiah, Britto PM, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lalkhawpuimawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika



Mumbai City FC team news



With a new head coach in Sergio Lobera, who signed from FC Goa, Mumbai City will be hoping to taste some success this season. Lobera had managed to win the Super Cup title in 2019 with FC Goa and finished runners-up in the league. Lobera is known for his attacking brand of and with the addition of Bartholomew Ogbeche and Adam Le Fondre, Mumbai supporters could be in for a treat this season. But before they get too excited, Lobera had some word of caution as well.

"It is very important to play attacking Obviously, we need balance. In football, it's not possible only to attack, you need balance between attack and defence," Lobera had said.

The club will also have the services of Farukh Choudhary, Vikram Pratap Singh, and former FC Goa player Mandar Rao Dessai.

The club has also seen major changes in ownership with City Group buying 65 per cent stake in the club. City Football Group is a global group which owns 9 different clubs, including the English Premier League team Manchester City.

Here is the full list of players for Mumbai City FC’S 2020-21 season



Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Nishit Shetty, Vikram Singh, Phurba Lachenpa



Defenders: Amey Ranawade, Valpuia, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Tondonba Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Sarthak Golui



Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Bidyananda Singh, Bipin Singh, Hernan Santana, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Hugo Boumous, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Farukh Choudhary, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Vikram Partap Singh, Pranjal Bhumij



Forwards: Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche



NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC head-to-head



There has been a total of 12 matches played between the two teams. The Mumbai side has managed to win 7 out of the 12, while two games ended in draw.

NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC live streaming details



ISL’s second match of the season will be shown live on Star network and Asianet Plus. The matches will also be available online on Disney+Hotstar VIP and JIO TV.