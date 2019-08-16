Kapil Dev-led CAC names Ravi Shastri as head coach of Indian cricket team

Former all-rounder Ravi Shashtri was on Friday appointed as the head coach of Indian cricket team for a third term.

Shastri pipped former India teammates Robin Singh and Lalchand Rajput along with former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson and Australian Tom Moody to the post. Former West Indies and Afghanistan coach Phil Simmons pulled out of the race, citing personal reasons.

"Number three was Tom Moody, number two was Mike Hesson. Number one is as all of you were expecting... (But) It was a very close race," said Kapil at the press conference to announce the decision here.

Ravi Shastri's record as India head coach

Shastri, as head coach, guided Team India to its maiden Test series win on Australian soil last year. In 21 Tests since July 2017, India under Shastri have won 13 of them with a victory percentage of 52.38. It's even better in T20Is with 25 wins from 36 games with a win percentage of 69.44. The ODI record takes the cake with 43 wins in 60 games and a success rate of 71.67.

Ravi Shastri's World Cup disappointment

The only blip could be the fact that in 2015 World Cup in Australia (when he was Team Director) and the last edition in UK, the team couldn't go beyond the semi-finals.

But the complete domination in the Caribbean, in both T20s and ODIs, indicates that he has been doing most of the things correctly.

Shastri's record as cricketer

Shastri, who has played 80 Tests and 150 ODIs, was contracted till the World Cup in England, but he was given a 45-day extension till the end of the ongoing West Indies tour, where the visitors have won both the T20 and ODI series.