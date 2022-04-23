KKR vs GT: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 35

IPL 2022 vs Toss Timing and Details

vs today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 03:30 pm IST and 1000 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Kolkata captain and Gujarat skipper would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the KKR vs GT toss in today’s match would take place at 03:00 pm IST and 0930 hrs GMT.

Here's how the Playing 11 of KKR and GT would look like

The only need Venbkatesh Iyer to fire at the top and Umesh Yadav to start getting wickets with the new ball once again as those are the only things that need to be straightened for them to get back to the winning ways.

The on the other hand will have the services of their regular skipper, who missed the last game due to injury. He would most likely come in place of Yash Dayal, making the Gujarat lineup even more ferocious. They would dearly hope for Vijay Shankar to fire as well.

KKR Predicted Playing 11

Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

GT Predicted Playing 11

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

KKR IPL 2022 Squad

Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Sheldon Jackson(w), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Tim Southee, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Nabi, Sam Billings, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Harshit Rana

GT IPL 2022 Squad

Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, Pradeep Sangwan, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad