KKR vs PBKS: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss details for Match 8, IPL 2022

After losing a tightly contested game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, would look to bounce back against the in their third match of the IPL 2022 season. On the other hand, would be booming with confidence having secured the services of as they look to get back to back wins.

IPl 2022 vs Toss Timing

vs Punjab Kings today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 Pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between KKR skipper and Punjab captain would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, KKR vs PBKS toss would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.

Here's how the Playing 11 of KKR and PBKS would look like

is back for Punjab Kings. Thus Punjab would most likely play Rabada in place of Harpreet Brar the left-arm spinner as Liam Livingstone and Odeanb Smith alongside Raj Bawa could together complete the quote of four overs and if need be can also compensate 1-2 overs if one of the four main bowlers in Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma and Rahul Chahar goes for many runs.

Pat Cummins is yet to arrive for Kolkata Knight Riders. They would look to ask Sam Billings to keep wickets and play Andre Russell as a pure batter and bring in Shivam Mavi in place of Jackson to make it a wholesome playing 11.

KKR Predicted Playing 11

Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

PBKS Predicted Playing 11

Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar

KKR IPL 2022 Squad

Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Rasikh Salam, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar

PBKS IPL 2022 Squad

Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Atharva Taide, Prerak Mankad, Jitesh Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Singh