KKR vs RCB match deferred after 2 of Kolkata team test positive for Covid

Monday evening’s match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore is being deferred after two members of the first team tested positive for Covid-19, multiple news reports said on Monday.
The match in Ahmedabad will be played later in the tournament that concludes on May 30, reported PTI quoting sources. "Two members of the (KKR) contingent have tested positive for COVID but we are waiting for their second test reports to avoid the false positive scenario that happened with Anrich Nortje of Delhi Capitals earlier," said the unnamed source.
Cricbuzz website reported that "some sort of communication has gone from the BCCI office to Ahmedabad" and local organisers, Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) have been told that the game will be rescheduled.
