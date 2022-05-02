KKR vs RR: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Wankhede Stadium

-
The Kolkata Knight Riders have lost back to back five games and are now staring down at a very unfruitful season. Technically, they are still not out of the qualification race and given their last season’s performance where they won six games in a row to qualify for the Playoffs and eventually went on to play the finals.
But to aspire to play the finals this season too, they really need to buckle up and start winning the matches, starting with their today’s game against Rajasthan Royals.
The Royals, on the other hand, had won their previous three games prior to losing their last match against Mumbai Indians. Thus, they would also be looking to get back to winning ways and strengthen their position on the Points Table where they are currently placed third.
KKR vs RR Pitch Report
The Wankhede pitch has been a batter’s paradise with the ball coming nicely onto the bat and dew in the second innings making it an even easier prospect for the men with the bat in their hands. A similar pitch is expected for the match between KKR vs RR too and it might be a high scoring bonanza
KKR vs RR Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report
The relative humidity will increase from 71% at 07:30 pm, the time of the start of the match to 82% by 11:30 pm, the time of the end of the match. The temperature will be fluctuating between 31 -29 degrees Celsius. Since it is very high humidity, a lot of dew will be expected tonight. Thus after winning the toss, the captains will have no hesitation in fielding first.
KKR vs RR Live Streaming
The KKR vs RR match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This match between Kolkata and Rajasthan can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
When and Where would the KKR vs RR IPL 2022 Match take place?
The match between KKR and RR would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on May 02, 2022, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's Indian Premier League.
Where can people watch the IPL 2022 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live and Exclusive?
People can watch Shreyas Iyer’s Kolkata Knight Riders take on Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on their Television sets. On SmartPhones and online, the IPL 2022 match between KKR and RR can be Live Streamed on Hotstar Application and Website.
