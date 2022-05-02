KKR vs RR: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 47

-
The Kolkata Knight Riders side would be looking to put a stop to their losing slide which has now moved to five continuous losses. They would be up against Rajasthan Royals, who are looking to move upwards in the points table from their position at number three. They so far have six wins from nine games. The match begins at 07:30 pm IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
KKR have made a lot of changes in their Playing 11 and Therefore it is important to know how the teams shape up before this game and about the players that will be part of the Playing 11.
Here's how the Playing 11 of KKR and RR would look like
Whether Kolkata will continue to play with Tim Southee or will they bring in Pat Cummins is a question of a million dollars. With Cummins not shining with the ball and Southee being able to pick early wickets with his swing, the Kolkata management has been forced to play with Southee as dropping either of the three between Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Aaron Finch is almost impossible.
Rajasthan Royals on the other hand can do with dropping Daryl Micthell and try and play Jimmy Neesham in his place as the Royals are looking for a finisher more than anything else.
KKR Predicted Playing 11
Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Baba Indrajith (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana
RR Predicted Playing 11
Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Daryl Mitchell/Jimmy Neesham, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen
IPL 2022 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Toss Timing and Details
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Kolkata captain Shreyas Iyer and Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the KKR vs RR toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
KKR IPL 2022 Squad
Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Baba Indrajith(w), Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Nabi, Sam Billings, Pat Cummins, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar
RR IPL 2022 Squad
Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal
