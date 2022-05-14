KKR vs SRH: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of MCA Stadium, Pune

It's the business end of the TATA IPL 2022 and once again we have in front of us a virtual knockout as take on the at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

For Kolkata, every game is a do or die game and this one is no different either as they must win to remain in the hunt for a Playoff place. With their record last year, it won’t be a surprise though if they manage to make it to the Playoffs, because now they have to win just two matches to give themselves a chance, last season they won six out of seven.

KKR vs SRH Pitch Report

In matches, leading up to this one, it has been seen that the pitch at the MCA Stadium in Pune is helpful for the bowlers if they bowl the required line and length. At the same time, batters can also utilise the bounce in the wicket to the best of their abilities to try and score as many runs as possible.

KKR vs SRH MCA Stadium, Pune Weather Report

For today’s match between Kolkata and Hyderabad, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 32-60%. The temperature will hover between 27 and 26 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm. Chances of dew are very low as the humidity is very less in Pune compared to Mumbai. So losing the toss and batting first won’t be a bad option either.

KKR vs SRH Live Streaming

The KKR vs SRH match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the MCA Stadium, Pune. This match between Kolkata and Hyderabad can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Network. To watch the game on the go, people can also tune into Mobile Application and website.

