Kohli, de Villiers pick Dhoni as captain of their joint India-SA ODI team

Indian skipper and former South Africa batsman on Friday picked India-South Africa combined ODI XI of their playing days.

In an Instagram Live session, both the players picked each other in the side and jointly selected the rest of the players in the team.

The duo chose current India opener Rohit Sharma alongside former legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar for the opening pair. While Kohli and de Villiers come in as number three and four respectively.

All-rounders Jacques Kallis and Yuvraj Singh also get featured in the all-time greatest side. Kallis was regarded as one of the best all-rounders of the game with pace bowling capabilities. On the other hand, Yuvraj is an aggressive batsman with a left-arm spinning option. Yuvraj was part of the Indian side which won the World Cup in 2011 and was adjudged as the Player of the Tournament.

The RCB batsmen picked MS Dhoni as the wicketkeeper and skipper of the side. In the bowling attack, Yuzvendra Chahal was included as a frontline spinner while Jasprit Bumrah, Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada were picked as pacers.

India-South Africa combined ODI XI: Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Jacques Kallis, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Dale Steyn, Jasprit Bumrah and Kagiso Rabada.

The duo picked Gary Kirsten as the coach of the team who guided India to its second World Cup title in 2011. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, spinner Kuldeep Yadav and pacer Morne Morkel were picked in the team but did not get a chance in the playing XI.